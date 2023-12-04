Weintraub: There’s gold in them thar hills

Many folks don’t realize that North Carolina was the first gold producing state in the United States. Between 1803 until 1838, it produced more gold than any other place in the country until 1849, when gold was discovered in California. Although most of this gold was found in the Piedmont, gold has been found throughout Western North Carolina.

According to Frank Fitzsimmons, the renowned radio broadcaster and author of the excellent three volume set, "From the Banks of the Oklawaha": “From approximately 1820 to 1856, Rutherford County, where much of the speculation lands were located, was the center of the gold production in the United States. So much gold was produced during this period in Rutherford County that the only privately owned and operated mint established in this country was located there. ”

Although there’s unlikely to be any great caches of gold in this region today outside of the Biltmore Estates, perhaps the greatest gold mine in our community resides in the legacy of our region’s elders and the folkways that they left behind.

When Cecil Sharp, the celebrated British folk music preservationist came to Western North Carolina in 1916, he was astonished that the people he met still spoke, sang and danced as people had in the British Isles 300 years before. It wasn’t just the dialect or the wonderful sayings such as “Your milk of kindness has turned to bonnie clabber,” or “Don’t miss her no more than a cold draft after the door’s closed.” But it’s the resilience of people who overcame floods and famines and financial depressions and continued to carry on.

One of the dreams I’ve had for years with my Center for Cultural Preservation has been to make accessible the 500 or so oral histories I’ve collected. Only a small fraction of these interviews ever make it to the final cut of my films, meaning that much of the treasures buried in the interviews with elders never see the light of day. What if ALL of these oral histories could be made available to the world? But it isn’t as simple as it sounds. To make such a treasure chest fully accessible to students, academics, history lovers and all of us, this interface would need to be searchable which requires some intense work by a web programmer, an IT expert and a team of transcribers in addition to editing each interview to be useable.

Fortunately, the Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History of the University of Kentucky has created a web-based system that allows interviews to be synchronized with transcripts to bring rich repositories like ours to life. This application is mostly used by large universities that have IT departments that can handle the sophisticated coding and transcription involved. But our little ole cultural nonprofit, the Center for Cultural Preservation, based in Hendersonville, has chosen to create this landmark program here in WNC.

To understand how valuable this archive truly is, here’s a sampling of what you will soon have access to:

Larry Ball, seventh generation Dana elder was a collector of WNC’s history. He collected small memorabilia but also locally produced tractors, corn stalk cutters, corn shellers and horse-drawn items and he rebuilt three 19th century wooden cabins on his property that were about to be demolished. He gives a tour of his treasures including his rebuilt country store and post office.

Effie Mae Russell discusses canning over an open fire and plowing her farm with oxen with her sister.

Rev. Bobby Hill Dr. discusses the rich African American world in Hendersonville and the racial hatred that surrounded him.

These oral histories tell the story of the lives of the people whose sweat and tears rests in the soil and whose resilience and craftsmanship is a testament to the powerful interconnected lives that people lived over the generations, connected to the land, to their faith and to each other. You can become a cultural savior by supporting the center’s work by helping us raise the $40,000 we still need to complete this work and get at least half our archive online by this time next year. You can make your tax-deductible donation online at www.saveculture.org or by mailing your check to the Center for Cultural Preservation at PO Box 1066, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Thank you in advance for your support!

