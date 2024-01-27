Weintraub: Protect our mountains, our home

Some folks look upon our verdant forests, our awe-inspiring mountains, the fresh, clear water coming from the Mills River, the French Broad River and the Green River, and they feel connected to something bigger than themselves.

However, others look at the very same thing and see market value and personal enrichment, as if the natural world was nothing more than an investment portfolio, something to turn into development tracts, sterilized from the circle of life. They forget that economic activity is only successful when our natural resources are conserved not depleted.

Yet I don’t recall anyone telling me that what Western North Carolina needs is more concrete. That we have a shortage of roads, fast food “restaurants,” strip malls or pharmacies. Or that our streams need more sediment and that more native trout need to perish so that “progress” can continue its ceaseless march forward.

Nonetheless our development community and many of our Board of Commissioners are doing exactly this. It’s not that they don’t see the forest for the trees. What many of them see (if they have a vision at all) is an un-forested, hopeless, bounty of roads and development with only a glimpse of mountains shadowing concrete canyons.

But there are two things that bring me hope and I hope they bring you solace as well.

Number one: We don’t have to stand for this any longer! With elections just around the corner, it’s important to understand that two of our Commissioners who are the biggest supporters of the “anything goes” reign of error that we’ve been forced to live through are up for election, Commissioners David Hill and Daniel Andreotta. Their Republican challengers, Jeff Egolf and Sheila Franklin, have both pledged to seriously consider the preservation of our natural jewels anytime land use questions arise. A refreshing change from the apparent current policy of “putting the county up on eBay” approach to land use issues.

Number two: The Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on the Comp Plan right before the primaries. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21 to review the already extensively white-washed 2045 Comprehensive Plan proposal, the results of which could stymie future efforts to create a balance between growth and decimating our natural heritage for generations to come.

For me, the last straw was when the Commissioners by a 3-2 majority voted to weaken the floodplain rules allowing construction there in opposition to the current Comp Plan. We live on a planet that has certain natural laws. Some of them are obligatory, like the law of gravity, others depend upon the citizenry and its representatives to use common sense and past history to guide their actions.

Floodplains are nature’s way of releasing excess water after major storms. What brought settlers to our community originally was the extensive floodplain surrounding watersheds like Mud Creek that lie on relatively flat land. When rivers overflow their banks, the result is rich alluvial soil, which is perfect for farming, but extremely dangerous for situating homes or businesses. No Cherokee or settler would ever live there. The major flooding catastrophes in our area have centered on massive flooding in floodplains as well as landslides caused by major runoff on steep slopes. The floods of 1891, 1916, 1928, 1945, 1964, 1977, 2004 and more recently in the last few years were all wakeup calls that building on floodplains and steep slopes are a fool’s task.

When asked why they supported this insanity, the supporting Commissioners said they didn’t want any restrictions on economic development. Were they expecting economic development underwater? Were they concerned about the extensive destruction caused by development in known hazard zones that will cost lives and extensive property damage? Focusing on short-term gains (greed) over long-time stability might be expected by short-sighted businessmen who want to take (our) money and run. But policymakers should be held to a higher standard.

We know new people will come to live here and we know new construction will be required to accommodate them. The question is do we do this with foresight that protects farms and rural communities and forests and streams? Or do we do it haphazardly to line a few pockets without any concern for our future or our safety.

The Comp Plan proposal in its current diluted form would encourage sprawl development which would actually cost taxpayers in the long-run, based on recent research, and would damage rural communities. By creating a voluntary local land fund that encourages farmers and other rural landowners to conserve rural land, we can protect what we all hold dear.

Given that all politics is local, and that whoever wins the Republican primary in Henderson County will likely become our new commissioners, I recommend you consider your choices strongly and vote for a more protected future for our natural heritage. Also please attend the Comp Plan Public Hearing on Feb. 21 at the Historic Courthouse on Main Street and let your commissioner know your concerns. You can also write them at dlauffer@hendersoncountync.gov.

David Weintraub

David Weintraub is a cultural preservationist. Contact him at SaveCulture.org or 828-692-8062.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Weintraub: Protect our mountains, our home