Weir Group's (LON:WEIR) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The Weir Group PLC's (LON:WEIR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.135 on 4th of November. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Weir Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Weir Group's dividend was only 39% of earnings, however it was paying out 144% of free cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 55.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.33 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.27. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.0% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Weir Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On Weir Group's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Weir Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Weir Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

