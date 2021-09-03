Weir: OSBI asked to investigate allegations

Sep. 3—Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir has requested the "investigative services" of another agency.

Weir announced in a press release Thursday that he requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) come and investigate the "allegations of wrongdoing against teachers, coaches and administrators with the Ninnekah Public School System."

Members of the Ninnekah community have felt that NPS officials did not take proper action regarding alleged misconduct within the school district.

A current lawsuit lists two school districts, Ninnekah officials and former Ninnekah employees as defendants. Two board members have resigned, and the remaining board members suspended two Ninnekah officials with pay.

According to the press release, the decision to bring in the OSBI came last week and was made to "ensure the citizens of Ninnekah, and Grady County, that there is no wrongdoing on part of the Grady County Sheriff's Office and to widen the scope of the investigation."

Weir and former GCSO deputy Phillip Blevins also appear as defendants in the same lawsuit. Weir made a statement in the press release.

"I am confident that at the conclusion of this investigation the public will see that my office stands for the highest standards and that any allegations that either I, or my office, has done anything wrong are simply not true," Weir said in his statement.