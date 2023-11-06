‘Weird lights’ caught on video over San Diego weren’t UFOs, Navy says

Mysterious lights caught on video over San Diego had residents guessing — but the U.S. Navy had an explanation.

The lights were flares carried by the Navy’s Leap Frogs parachutists as they jumped into a soccer game on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 5, officials said on Twitter.

“P.S., if you see UFOs tonight, it’s probably us,” the team said.

Several people posted videos of the lights to Twitter, now rebranded as X. Others had questions.

“Anybody saw these weird lights in the sky in San Diego?! What was that?!?” read one Twitter post.

“Man, I thought I (saw) an alien,” read another.

The Navy skydivers were part of the entertainment at Snapdragon Stadium for the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal playoff match, KNSD reported.

The skydivers also posted an aerial view of the drop.

