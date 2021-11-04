Weird News: Man claims memory blank after pounding on door at 1 a.m., running from police

Lantana

Unwelcome visitor: Outside a home in the 300 block of Pinewood Street at 1 a.m., an unknown man began knocking on the front door of the residence. Being that this is South Florida and home to plenty of strange people, like those that might eat your face while high on bath salts, the resident's alarm level began ratcheting up. Telling the man through the glass to leave and that the police had been called, the man began repeatedly saying “let me in” while pacing around in front of the house. Realizing his attempts to gain entry were not likely to end in success, the man took off running. Stopped by police a short distance away, he was detained and placed in handcuffs. After finding a small amount of marijuana and one Xanax pill on his person, police asked him what was he doing knocking on the door of someone he did not know at 1 a.m. The man stated that he’d been at the 24-hour store near the “Cuban place” and then added that he may have been experiencing some paranoia when he approached the home. He then said he’d been drinking earlier and at that point claimed his memory of what he was even doing in the area was blank. He next added that he’d been in some sort of accident, but did not know where it had occurred or what it even involved. He was arrested for loitering and prowling and for drug possession. A further search of his person revealed a small amount of heroin hidden inside a pack of gum.

Bench warmer: Enjoying the great outdoors, a man decided to take his enjoyment on a ride through dreamland and went to sleep on a bench inside a park in the 100 block of Hypoluxo Road. Discovered at approximately 1 a.m., the man was roused by police. With multiple beer cans around him, the man had managed to combined his love of the outdoors with the thrill of semi-cool, alcoholic beverages. Though not likely impressed by the man's passion for the great outdoors and desire to experience it both day and night in a state of intoxication, police arrested the man for drinking in the park and being in there after sunset. He was taken to jail.

unwanted visitor, V. 2: A woman's "friend," who was visiting her at the room she had rented at a hotel in the 1200 block of Hypoluxo Road, apparently overstayed his welcome and was asked to leave. However, he had decided that he was not going anywhere and the police were called. Intoxicated and refusing to leave, the man said he had no money or form of transportation and if the woman wanted him to leave, she would have to pay for his ride. Officers had to tell him multiple times to leave before it finally broke through the alcohol-fueled barrier shielding his brain from reason. Though out of the room, the man then refused to leave the property and the evening began getting quite lively. Probably not unlike a 2-year-old holding their breath to get their way, the man sat down in the driveway and said he would not leave. Though his statement was bold, his departure was eventually helped along by police who arrested him and placed him handcuffs. Charged with trespassing, he was transported to police department headquarters where he was processed and released with a notice to appear. Advised of his pending court date and time, the man eloquently said “I ain’t signing (expletive)” before leaving without his NTA form. Will he remember the date and time? Shake that Magic 8 ball and find out.

Party in place: Sleeping in the walkway of a shopping center in the 1500 block of West Lantana Road, a man had himself quite the party. In addition to empty bottles of rum and vodka and three empty 24-ounce cans of beer, there were two partially consumed cans of beer and two unopened cans on hand. Though the man was under a blanket, he claimed he was only resting. He was arrested for beverage violation and lodging in public. He was later taken to jail.

Palm Beach Gardens

Mouthing off: Upset with a fellow employee at a dentist’s office in the 9100 block of North Military Trail, a hygienist refused to clean a customer’s teeth after they arrived late. The employee informed the hygienist that if she wouldn’t do the cleaning, she needed to contact the offsite manager and explain herself. A "dialogue" between the two women quickly escalated into a shouting match, which then led the hygienist to get so close to her coworker that their noses were touching. At that point the coworker pushed the hygienist away from her. Though the hygienist would later say she was the one who was assaulted, a witness said that she was actually the aggressor and the coworker was only attempting to defend herself. Despite the arguing and shoving, no charges were filed. It was unclear whether the late-arriving customer’s teeth were ever cleaned.

Licenseless loser: Clocked going 90 mph in a 50-mph zone, a motorist was pulled over in the 13500 block of Alternate A1A. In addition to bloodshot, watery eyes with drooping eyelids, the extremely disheveled man had slow, slurred speech that was nearly unintelligible. He would eventually use that speech, which was also tainted with the smell of alcoholic beverages, to communicate that he was sorry for driving without a license. He had extreme difficulty paying attention and then reportedly entered a verbal loop that consisted of not having a license and that he knew he should not have been driving. Though he agreed to take part in a roadside sobriety test it was pretty much a bust from the start. Unable to understand what was being asked of him during the “stand on one leg” portion of the test, he sort of gave up and said “If you feel I’m (expletive) up, take me to jail.” He was arrested for DUI. His driver’s license, it turned out, had been revoked 21 years earlier.

Driving and drugging: Pulled over near the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Interstate 95 for having an expired tag, a motorist began his meet and greet with police. After police detected the smell of freshly burnt marijuana coming from his vehicle, the man was asked if he had a medical marijuana card. He told them no and claimed that he had not been smoking the herb. He then added that a girl he’d given a ride to earlier had taken a “hit’ of the drug. Allowing police to search his car, they found his marijuana pipe under the center console armrest and a bottle with a prescription narcotic inside in the door pocket. The man said the prescription drug, which was in a pill bottle with no label, belonged to his sister. He was later arrested for drug possession.

North Palm Beach

Falling and failing: Traveling 10 mph over the speed limit while straddling multiple lanes, a motorist managed to hit the center median while traveling south on US 1. Attempting to pull the motorist over, an officer switched on his lights. Though not a chase, it did take a while for the motorist to eventually figure out that he needed to stop. With red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and breath tainted with the stench of spent alcoholic beverages, the motorist denied consuming any intoxicating drinks. Stepping out of his vehicle it became immediately apparent that he had lost the ability to remain upright without assistance. Despite his self-inflicted limitations, he said he would take part in a roadside sobriety test. His inability to stand without falling over, however, made even attempting the test impossible. He was arrested for DUI. He was then assisted into the back of a patrol car where he relieved himself on himself. His breath later showed he was more than twice the legal limit.

Auto attacker: Caught trying to rent a car by fraudulently using another person’s identity, a woman got upset and keyed her whistleblower’s vehicle. She then called for an Uber and made her escape. With a description of the Uber vehicle and the perpetrator, police quickly located and detained her. She was positively identified by the victim, placed under arrest and later taken to jail.

Rolling with it: Seen by police exiting a store on US 1, a shoplifting suspect got on his bicycle and began riding away. When the officer attempted to stop the bicyclist/shoplifter, he quickly rode across US 1 before abandoning his bicycle and running. Stopped by police, the man claimed he was only in the store to purchase a candy bar. The contents of his backpack, however, told a slightly different story. Officers found cleaning supplies, lighters, a bike lock and a cellphone that had been stolen from the store. The merchandise was worth over $220. He was placed under arrest and later taken to jail.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

No way to drive: Weaving in and out of her lane in what was described as a "serpentine pattern," a motorist nearly struck another vehicle before being pulled over on Southeast Federal Highway near Southeast Highborne Way. Asked why she was swerving, the motorist initially stated that she’d been up since 4 a.m. and was tired. With red, glassy eyes and the strong odor of alcohol on her breath, she denied having any intoxicating beverages to drink and said she was driving home. However, her location and direction of travel indicated she’d passed the turn off for her residence five miles back. As the investigation began focusing on the possibility of her being impaired she admitted having one "bigger" size glass of wine. She also said she had fallen down about four months previous and had been diagnosed with a head injury. When asked what the doctors had said regarding the injury, she stated that they said she was drunk. She took part in a roadside sobriety test and failed. She was arrested for DUI and later refused to provide a breath sample.

No way to drive, V. 2: Not realizing he had a red light, then locking up his breaks and barely avoiding plowing into a deputy’s vehicle, a motorist backed up a little, waited for the green light and the proceeded down Northwest Federal Highway. Unable to maintain a single lane, the motorist was pulled over near Northwest Sunset Boulevard. Telling the deputy “I know, I did not see the light,” the man was asked if he'd consumed any alcoholic beverages. With bloodshot, glassy eyes and the smell of intoxicating drinks on his breath he said he’d had two beers at a nearby establishment. Asked to take part in a roadside sobriety test, the man exited the vehicle at which time the deputy could see two empty bottles of cinnamon-flavored whisky. Several times during the test the man had extreme difficulty and at one point exclaimed “I could not even do this sober.” He was eventually arrested for DUI. His breath later showed he was more than three times the legal limit. Though there was no indication that he’d consumed any (and no indication that he hadn't consumed any), a bag of “hallucinogenic mushrooms” was found inside his vehicle.

Compiled by Eddie Ritz from law enforcement reports.

