Weird ‘peeping goat’ is wandering town, staring in windows, New Jersey cops say

One New Jersey town is being spied on, police say, and the suspect is far stranger than a typical “Peeping Tom.”

“Chatham Township Police are actively searching for the peeping goat that has been seen throughout the Township,” police posted on Facebook.

And whatever you do, don’t approach the curious creature, police warn.

“If he happens to show up at your door, please do not try to apprehend him. Please call CTPD for assistance.”

No, they’re not kidding.

Multiple photos have been taken of the horned culprit staring shamelessly into windows — wearing a sort of bemused expression.

The owner of the goat is known to police, but they haven’t released a name.

They also haven’t said how long it has been running around, staring in windows.

Goat experts say this behavior is not surprising for a goat on the run.

“Goats are very intelligent and curious animals,” FOUR PAWS International reports. “Their inquisitive nature is exemplified in their constant desire to explore and investigate anything unfamiliar which they come across.”

The police department’s post has inspired more jokes than clues, including from one person who demanded police release any body cam footage of an arrest.

“This furry little criminal has been ... causing all sorts of chaos,” a local political candidate wrote. “If you see him, don’t approach him. He’s considered armed and adorable.”

“This is a baaaaaaaaad situation,” another said.

Chatham is located about 25 miles west of New York City.

