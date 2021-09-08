Weird And Unexpected Animal Sightings Confuse The Heck Out Of Suburban Maryland

Residents of a community in suburban Maryland are checking their eyesight after spotting three zebras wandering around.

“I thought my mind was playing tricks on me,” Layla Curling of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, told Fox 5 DC.

The station said the animals escaped a private game farm at some point last month, with police in the community ― about 20 miles from Washington ― receiving calls about them starting on Aug. 31.

Zebras in Upper Marlboro? Look closely as they walk down the railroad tracks. We try and solve the mystery tonight on ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/L66eQ0nSTG — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) September 7, 2021

Animal control officials told NBC Washington station News 4 that the zebras are legally owned and had escaped.

The three are currently in a field where a feed station has been set up to corral them.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.