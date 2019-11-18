Weird weather: Anchorage sees record snowfall and warmth on the same day

Weird weather was reported in Alaska over the weekend.

On Saturday, Anchorage set a daily record high temperature of 45 degrees at 3 a.m. Then, later that day, a daily record of 8.3 inches of snow was reported. That broke the 1958 record by 1/10 of an inch.

The National Weather Service said southeast winds blew warm air into the city before the winds subsided, temperatures dropped and snow fell.

Nearby Eagle River was hit hardest by the snow, where 12.2 inches was measured.

The snowfall comes after an unseasonably warm fall, according to the Anchorage Daily News. Anchorage and other cities had record-breaking temperatures in late October and the warm weather continued into November.

Record highs have tied or broken on 28 days so far this year in Anchorage, the Weather Channel said. For the year to date through Nov. 16, Anchorage was having its second-warmest year on record.

The first and only snowfall in Anchorage saw before Saturday was the 2/10 of an inch of snow that fell on Oct. 16, the Daily News said.

Another storm is forecast for the Anchorage area on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said, but the bulk of the precipitation should be rain, not snow.

“If you like snow, enjoy it for the next two days because come Tuesday and Wednesday we’re looking at warmer temperatures and winds,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Clay told the Daily News.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anchorage weather: City sees record snowfall, warmth on the same day