Here are the weirdest (& most memorable) ways the Kansas City Royals have won in 2023

The Kansas City Royals haven’t won many games this season, but when they do, it’s usually wild and chaotic.

The Royals have almost invented ways to win games. There have been walk-off hits, walk-off bunts and the ever-rare balk-off winners ... twice.

In fact, Royals fans were treated to an impromptu home run derby against the Chicago White Sox. Those fans also left with another memorable Royals moment.

KC recorded its second balk-off during a strange 2023 campaign.

“I saw the (pitch clock) time at two seconds and it happened very quick,” Royals designated hitter Edward Olivares said. “In my mind, I was like don’t swing at the pitch and let it go. The umpire saw it, and it was amazing.”

Olivares stepped to plate against White Sox reliever Gregory Soto in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth. He didn’t get a chance to swing the bat, as Soto didn’t stop his windup. He went straight to his delivery as third-base umpire Rob Drake made the call.

A BALK-OFF WIN FOR THE #ROYALS! pic.twitter.com/wk4y7OS0kw — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) September 6, 2023

The Royals pulled off a comeback 7-6 victory. It was another wacky win during a disappointing 2023 campaign.

“Prior to this year, I can only remember it two other times total,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said of the improbable balk-off win. “Definitely not in the same season.”

Here are some other unconventional Royals victories this season...

Royals balk at late deficit

The Royals have benefited from opposing pitchers going too quick. This season, the Royals have two victories after an untimed balk.

The first balk-off came on Aug. 1 against the New York Mets. And it happened in a similar fashion as Tuesday night.

The Royals had the bases loaded in a tie game. Mets reliever Josh Walker didn’t come set before throwing a pitch. Royals outfielder MJ Melendez, who was on third base, came racing home.

You can't just be up there doin' a balk like that.#HEYHEYHEYHEY // #WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/TW354hvuVx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 2, 2023

KC picked up a fourth consecutive victory. The Royals wound up going on a season-high seven-game win streak.

“It’s great — a walk-off is a walk-off,” Melendez said.

A month later, the Royals were fortunate once again. KC improved to 44-96 after the balk-off against the White Sox.

Bobby Baseball’s grand arrival

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. sent Kauffman Stadium into a frenzy. On July 28, Witt hit a walk-off grand slam against the Minnesota Twins.

Witt faced Twins closer Jhoan Duran with a chance to win the game. He took Duran deep on a deciding payoff 102 mph fastball. Witt blasted the pitch over the left-field wall as the Royals picked up an 8-5 victory in extra innings.

It was Witt’s first grand slam of his career.

This season, Witt is pursuing the first 30-30 season in Royals history. He is currently two home runs shy of joining Major League Baseball’s exclusive club.

“I’ve never done that before,” Witt said of the walk-off grand slam after that late-July game. “So it’s pretty cool, for sure. Really one of my most, I guess, memorable baseball moments. And doing it with a good crowd tonight, it was a lot of fun.”

Samad Taylor … Welcome to the Show!

Royals fans arrived at Kauffman Stadium to get a glimpse of MLB superstars Shohei Othani and Mike Trout. However, it was talented rookie Samad Taylor that introduced himself to the KC faithful.

Taylor, who was making his MLB debut, hit a walk-off single against the Los Angeles Angels. The hit was special as it snapped the Royals 10-game losing streak.

Oh, and it was the first hit of Taylor’s career.

Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia raced home as Taylor received the signature “Salvy Splash.”

“You can’t even put this moment in words,” Taylor said. “Growing up as a young’n, chasing my dreams, this is nothing you dream of. First hit was a walk-off hit. You never dream of that, and I am lost for words.”

Edward Olivares rearranges Kauffman scoreboard

The Royals had to make a slight adjustment at Kauffman Stadium. On May 28, Olivares was involved in another crazy play against the Washington Nationals.

Olivares hit a line-drive home run that smashed into the left field scoreboard. The baseball destroyed a section panel and tied the score, as the Royals later earned a 3-2 win.

That's not KC BBQ smoke in the air.



Edward Olivares hit this ball so hard, the scoreboard started smoking. pic.twitter.com/Kx1fuiioew — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 28, 2023

The home run traveled 452 feet and registered a 111-mph exit velocity. The scoreboard was smoking following the scorching shot.

“Sorry, but not sorry,” Olivares said after the viral home run.

Nothing bunt the truth … twice

Royals catcher Freddy Fermin has a knack for laying down the perfect bunt. It’s precisely what he did against the White Sox on May 11.

Fermin laid down a safety squeeze that scored first baseman Nick Pratto. The Royals won 4-3 and earned their first home series win.

“They put it (called for a bunt) and in my mind, I have to do it,” Fermin said. “We got a win.”

The Royals went back to the sac bunt against the Seattle Mariners. This time, Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco was able to drop a bunt down the line.

The Royals walked away with a 7-6 victory on Aug. 14. It was a memorable contest across the board, starting with 6 2/3 no-hit Brady Singer innings and a Witt inside-the-park home run.

The Mariners pulled in front late, and then the Royals came back.

“I had the heads-up instinct that if we had (runners at) first and third with less than two outs, I was going to bunt,” Blanco said through an interpreter. “The situation came up. I got it done and we won the ballgame.”