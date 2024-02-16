Weirick seeking third term as county commissioner

Feb. 15—ELKHART — Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick has announced her bid for re-election.

Weirick (R-Dist. 3), who filed Jan. 10 to seek re-election for a third term, will focus on infrastructure investment, housing, economic development, public safety, and quality of place initiatives in her bid to win a third term as Elkhart County Commissioner, a news release stated.

The 2024 executive board secretary for the statewide Indiana County Commissioners (ICC), Weirick is the second woman to ever serve as Elkhart County commissioner and the first woman to serve more than one term.

In her time as commissioner, Weirick has implemented workforce training programs, including collaborations with Ivy Tech; introduced quality of place directives such as Vibrant Communities of Elkhart County; and spearheaded significant economic development through increased dark fiber investment and open-access (OAN) networking.

"County commissioner is an important role, and this is an important election," said Weirick in the release. "Elkhart County in many ways drives our national economy and there is a never-ending list of challenges, opportunities, and problems to manage. My experience and my record of accomplishment in this role make me the right candidate, and it would be an honor to have the opportunity to continue my work on behalf of Elkhart County."

Weirick's work toward public safety and infrastructure investment has resulted, over the years, in projects such as the construction of dedicated buggy lanes on C.R. 40 and the construction of a state-of-the-art courts campus to consolidate courts services and save taxpayer dollars, long-term, by eliminating redundant operating costs.

"By leading the charge to invest in dark fiber, the two-term commissioner has helped ensure Elkhart County can provide the underlying access needed to accommodate future growth and economic development," the release added.

Other areas of focus for the "Weirick Works" campaign will be continued road development, property rights for all, less government, and policy to secure long-term, low tax rates.