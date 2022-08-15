Weisselberg to plead guilty in Trump tax case: report

The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer is coming close to reaching a plea deal in a case investigating whether he funneled off-the-books income to himself and other executives at the company, but the potential deal reportedly does not bring prosecutors any closer to their main target: former President Trump.

The New York Times reported Monday, citing two people with knowledge, that Allen Weisselberg and his lawyers met with a judge and that a hearing is scheduled on Thursday in the case, pointing to a possible agreement being reached by then.

A potential deal might mean Weisselberg faces a far shorter sentence of five months in prison, a person familiar with the matter told the Times.

Prosecutors had hoped that Weisselberg would eventually testify against Trump himself but ultimately refused, despite the potential deal being reached.

Last June, criminal indictments were filed against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization related to charges that the company avoided paying taxes on fringe benefits such as cars, apartments and other bonuses they received through the company.

The case is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, who filed 15 criminal charges against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization, including fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records. If convicted, the executive could face up to 15 years in prison, though various sentencing factors would likely bring that number down, legal experts have said.

The District Attorney’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The case is separate from a deposition Trump gave last week related to an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) over allegations that the Trump Organization misstated the value of assets and misled lenders and tax authorities.

Trump said he invoked his Fifth Amendment right during the deposition, and his lawyer told the Times afterward that the only question he answered was about his name.

His Mar-a-Lago estate was also searched by the FBI one week ago, in an unprecedented operation in which authorities seized documents, a portion of which were marked classified at the highest levels.

An unsealed search warrant made public Friday revealed that federal law enforcement officials suspect Trump violated the Espionage Act and other laws.

Updated 7:36 p.m.

