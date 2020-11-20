Watch:

WeissLaw LLP Reminds ALSK, EIGI, AKER, and TNAV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium comprised of Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ALSK shareholders will receive $3.00 per share in cash for each share of ALSK common stock that they hold. If you own ALSK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ALSK/

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EIGI shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash for each share of EIGI that they hold. If you own EIGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/EIGI/

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MyMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AKER and MyMD will combine resulting in current MyMD stockholders owning 80% of the combined post-close company, leaving AKER stockholders with a mere 20% of the new entity. If you own AKER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/AKER/

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by V99, Inc., a corporation led by TNAV's President and CEO HP Jin. TNAV shareholders will receive only $4.80 for each share of TNAV that they hold, which appears to significantly undervalue TNAV especially in light of the conflicts inherent in the transaction. If you own TNAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/TNAV/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-alsk-eigi-aker-and-tnav-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301177750.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

