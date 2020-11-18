WeissLaw LLP Reminds BSTC, DNKN, NAV, and PNM, Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC)

URGENT – TENDER OFFER EXPIRES DECEMBER 1, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company via tender offer by Endo International plc. Under the terms of the tender offer, BSTC shareholders will receive $88.50 in cash for each share of BSTC common stock that they own. If you own BSTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bstc/

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN)

URGENT – TENDER OFFER EXPIRES DECEMBER 14, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Inspire Brands, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, DNKN shareholders will receive $106.50 in cash for each share of DNKN common stock that they own. If you own DNKN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dnkn/

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by TRATON SE ("TRATON"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRATON, which already controls 16.7% of NAV common stock, will acquire all outstanding shares of NAV that it does not already own, and NAV shareholders will receive $44.50 in cash for each share of NAV that they hold. If you own NAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/NAV/

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Avangrid, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PNM shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash for each share of PNM common stock that they own. If you own PNM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pnm/

