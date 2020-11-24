WeissLaw LLP Reminds HDS, TCO, CBMG, and CCR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Home Depot, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of HDS held. If you own HDS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hds/

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) in connection with the revised acquisition of the company by Simon Property Group, Inc. Under the terms of the revised agreement, shareholders will receive only $43.00 for each share of TCO they own, representing a significant reduction from the $52.50 per share that the parties had originally agreed to in February 2020. If you own TCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tco/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the interested-party acquisition of the company by an entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, members of the company's management, and a consortium of investors. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of the limited partnership agreement, fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCR by CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"). Under the terms of the agreement, CCR unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CEIX for each CCR unit they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $3.74, based upon CEIX's November 20, 2020 closing price of $5.12. If you own CCR units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccr/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-hds-tco-cbmg-and-ccr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301179330.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Latest Stories

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Two years ago this week Trump was mocking a turkey for refusing to concede an election

    Somewhere in Virginia, a turkey by the name of Carrots is feeling vindicated.Two years ago this week, President Trump conducted the annual White House turkey pardon, which let the American people vote online to decide the fate of birds Peas and Carrots. The president, lest he pass up an opportunity to roast, jokingly mocked the losing turkey, Carrots."Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount," Trump said in 2018. "We're still fighting with Carrots."> FLASHBACK: In 2018, President Trump attacked Carrots the turkey for refusing to concede he had lost the vote on the White House turkey pardon contest.> > "This was a fair election... unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount."> > pic.twitter.com/MzcackiDwd> > — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 23, 2020Replace "Carrots" with "Trump" and we essentially have the story of the 2020 election. As President-elect Joe Biden proceeds with filling his Cabinet, Trump remains steadfast in his refusal to concede, despite winning 74 fewer electoral votes. Also similar to Carrots, Trump has called for recounts in several states, including Georgia, where taxpayers will fund a third recount.It's unclear whether Carrots ever officially conceded his 2018 loss, or whether Trump has any plans to do so, either. Carrots did, however, make his way to the nation's premier retirement spot for former White House turkeys, so there's certainly hope for Trump's post-presidential life.More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney General Services Administration tells Biden transition can officially begin

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan - source

    Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara's wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and Russia have already agreed to set up a joint centre in the region to monitor the Nov. 10 ceasefire, which ended weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the enclave. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • NYT reporter Maggie Haberman thinks Trump's tweet is 'the closest to a concession' he'll give

    President Trump has yet to concede the election, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman thinks his Monday evening tweet about what is in "the best interest of our country" is "the closest to a concession Trump is going to get."Trump wrote that he spoke to Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, and recommended that she "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols," adding that he has "told my team to do the same." Murphy needed to ascertain the election in order to formally start the transition process, and after weeks of delays, she sent President-elect Joe Biden a letter on Monday telling him the transition can officially start.Haberman tweeted that she's been told some of Trump's advisers "had been urging him" to let the transition begin before Thanksgiving, "even if he never said the word 'concede.'" Between the Trump campaign and other Republicans, more than 30 lawsuits have been filed in six swing states, in an attempt to contest the election results, NBC News reports. Despite Trump and members of his legal team claiming there has been widespread voter fraud, no court has found a single piece of evidence.Trump's election legal team is being led by his longtime friend and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City. Giuliani has been "key in stoking Trump's conspiracy theories," Haberman said, but people with knowledge of the matter told her that a recent court loss in Pennsylvania made Trump realize "Giuliani was not painting an honest picture" of his chances of actually changing the election results. Giuliani, she added, took control of Trump's legal team after the campaign dropped a lawsuit in Maricopa County, Arizona, and he warned Trump that "other advisers were lying to him."More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney General Services Administration tells Biden transition can officially begin

  • Turkey protests German search of Libya-bound Turkish ship

    Turkey summoned top diplomats representing the European Union, Germany and Italy on Monday after a German frigate that is part of a EU mission enforcing an arms embargo against Libya intercepted a Turkish freighter in the Mediterranean sea and carried out what a senior Turkish official dismissed as an “illegal" search. Turkey said personnel from the German frigate Hamburg were flown by helicopter aboard the Libya-bound freighter Rosaline-A on Sunday to carry out an hours-long search without the captain or the Turkish government's permission to board. The captain and crew were forcibly searched and held in one part of the vessel as the German team searched the ship “by force,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

  • Israeli PM reportedly holds secret talks in Saudi Arabia amid normalisation rumours

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly made an unprecedented clandestine visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, fuelling speculation that the Gulf state might be the next to normalise relations with Tel Aviv. Israeli media and The Wall Street Journal reported that Netanyahu met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. If true, it is believed to be the first meeting between the two leaders, whose countries have historically hostile relations. The Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, on Monday denied reports that Mr Netanyahu was in the meeting, saying “the only officials present were American and Saudi.” But a senior Saudi advisor told The Wall Street Journal that he was present, with several issues, including normalisation of ties and Iran, discussed but no formal agreements reached. The meeting was said to have lasted a couple of hours. Flight tracking website FlightRadar24.com shows a Gulfstream IV private jet taking off from Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv just after 5:40pm GMT and landing in the Saudi seaside city of Neom before leaving again at around 9:50pm GMT. Yossi Cohen, head of Israeli spy agency Mossad, reportedly accompanied Mr Netanyahu on the trip. Mr Cohen has been a key figure in the other normalisation deals that have been struck this year, which have become known as the Abraham Accords. Whispers that Saudi Arabia could be considering normalising ties with Israel - a move that would mark a sea change in regional politics - have been circulating for weeks. The Trump administration, which has favoured Mr Netanyahu’s hardline government significantly more than previous American administrations, has been pushing Arab states to establish formal relations with Israel as part of their efforts to isolate Iran in the region. The UAE, Bahrain and Sudan have already signed up, but a deal with Saudi Arabia, which has so far been out of reach because of their long-standing support for Palestinian statehood, would be seen as the crowning achievement. Insiders believe that the Saudi crown prince may be more open to the idea than King Salman, given his personal friendship with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. Saudi Arabia announced the approval for Israeli flights to the UAE to use its airspace the day after the pair met in Riyadh in September. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister indicated over the weekend that normalisation would not come without conditions, however. "One very important thing must happen first: a permanent and full peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians,” Mr bin Farhan al-Saud told Reuters during the virtual G20 summit that was being hosted by the country. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did officials in Saudi Arabia. The prompt leak of the meeting has led some analysts to believe that Israel and Saudi Arabia are trying to show a united front against Iran to incoming US President Joe Biden. Fears have been raised in both states that Donald Trump’s defeat could spell the end of his hardline policies against their common foe. In a speech in southern Israel earlier on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu appeared to urge the incoming Biden administration not to re-enter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that had been controversially abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. “There must be no return to the previous nuclear agreement. We must stick to an uncompromising policy to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons,” he said.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Michigan certifies Biden win

    Aaron Van Langevelde, a Michigan GOP canvassing board member, on Monday voted to certify the state's election results. And with that, Michigan's 16 electoral votes, as expected, will go to President-elect Joe Biden.The four-person board, which is split between Democrats and Republicans, certified the vote 3-0, with the other GOP member abstaining, Politico's Tim Alberta reports.Biden won Michigan by around 150,000 votes, but it wasn't always clear until recently that the board would certify because of President Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the state.Langevelde put that to rest, stating "we have a clear legal duty to certify the results of the election as shown by the returns that were given to us. We cannot and should not go beyond that." > Here's the moment Republican Aaron Van Langevelde of Michigan's State Board of Canvassers said he will vote to certify Michigan's election results.pic.twitter.com/EZemjFxaSD> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2020More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney General Services Administration tells Biden transition can officially begin

  • Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

    Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and two other activists were taken into custody Monday after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organizing, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorized protest outside police headquarters last June. “I am persuaded that neither prison bars, nor election ban, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us from activism,” Wong said, ahead of the court hearing.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Election mail: We sent 193 shipments, and here's what we learned

    Nearly 200 mailings found delivery times of up to two weeks. Those delays could have affected election, as COVID-19 led to millions of mailed ballots