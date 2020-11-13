WeissLaw LLP Reminds PRCP, DMYD, XLNX, and RESI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Atlas Copco Group. Under the terms of the agreement, PRCP shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of PRCP common stock that they own. If you own PRCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prcp/

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) in connection with the proposed merger with privately-held Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLNX shareholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of XLNX common stack that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $141.04 based upon AMD's November 12, 2020 closing price of $81.84. If you own XLNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/xlnx/

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a partnership led by Pretium Partners, LLC and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $13.50 per share in cash for each RESI share that they own. If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/resi/

