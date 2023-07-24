Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court

Donald Trump is lashing out on Truth Social, targeting prosecutor Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland, as an indictment in the January 6 Grandy Jury Investigation is likely nearing an indictment. Andrew Weissmann breaks down the legal implications of what an indictment in DC could look like, and Garrett Haake shares his latest analysis. “In DC, where I think it is anticipated he will be charged, there are standing rules that apply to every single defendant. And so this kind of conduct and these statements would violate those rules,” Weissmann explains. “So I suspect that in that upcoming case, he will be given strong admonitions by the court as to what he can and cannot say.”