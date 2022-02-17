Weitz Investment Remains Optimistic in Dun and Bradstreet (DNB)

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +6.54% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a +6.44% return. For the calendar year, the Fund returned +20.32% compared to +22.58% for the index. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Weitz Investment Management Hickory Fund in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) and discussed its stance on the firm. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. is a Millburn, New Jersey-based commercial data, analytics, and insights provider with an $8.4 billion market capitalization. DNB delivered a -4.29% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -24.08%. The stock closed at $19.61 per share on February 4, 2022.

Here is what Weitz Investment Management Hickory Fund has to say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"In the second half of the year, resurgent inflation and higher interest rate fears reined in investor appetite for higher-growth assets trading at premium multiples... We also note that our investment thesis has always contemplated a higher-interest-rate environment. While this rotation may reasonably bring some market “highflyers” back to Earth, we continue to watch for opportunities to add to these terrific businesses should further pressure yield attractive prices. Finally, this year’s new investment in Dun & Bradstreet has been off to a slow start. Less than one year into our ownership, we remain encouraged by the progress management has made in returning the business to organic growth, and we believe our patience will ultimately be rewarded."

Research, Investment, Finance

Research, Investment, Finance

Our calculations show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. DNB was in 33 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 45 funds in the previous quarter. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) delivered a 2.94% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on DNB in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.