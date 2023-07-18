Welbeck Landfill Site: Operator told it can dump more hazardous waste

A scheme to increase the amount of hazardous waste dumped at a landfill site by 20,000 tonnes a year has been approved by councillors.

FCC Environment was told it can increase the amount of waste tipped at Welbeck Landfill Site, near Normanton in West Yorkshire, to 49,999 tonnes.

The application was described as a "minor variation" to the operator's permit by planners.

But campaigners said the scheme would be detrimental to the environment.

The operator told a meeting of Wakefield Council's planning and highways committee it had made the application "due to a general shortage of non-hazardous material".

Two years ago, residents and protesters were given assurances the tip would close in 2023.

But, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, earlier this year the operator confirmed it wanted to continue dumping materials at the site for a further two years.

The scheme was described as "all about profit for the few", by campaigner Paul Dainton.

Mr Dainton, chair of Residents Against Toxic Scheme, the local campaign group which objected to the landfill site, told the meeting: "If we pass this it could give Welbeck management the opportunity to expand the site even further."

However, Selina Gaskgarth, speaking for FCC Environment, said: "At the time of the original application we thought there would be an element of non-hazardous soil, but that hasn't been the case due to market conditions and the nature of materials arriving locally."

Jacquie Speight, councillor for the Altofts and Whitwood ward, said: "For 25 years now, local residents have had to live in close proximity to this business, suffering the consequences of noise, odour and dust pollution.

"Surely bringing in yet more contaminated soils will have a detrimental impact on the environment."

Ms Speight added: "The council has a climate change action plan. I cannot help but think that this approach is contrary, to some extent, to the aims and ambitions of this plan."

