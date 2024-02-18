Welby leads tributes as Bishop of Buckingham dies

The Bishop of Buckingham, the Right Reverend Dr Alan Wilson, has died unexpectedly, the Church of England has announced.

Leading the tributes, the Archbishop of Canterbury said he was "deeply saddened" at his sudden loss.

"He was never afraid to stand up for those on the margins, those that felt they were being ignored by the church," said the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

The Bishop of Oxford called him "a dear friend and colleague".

Having served as Bishop of Buckingham for 20 years, he had recently gone on sabbatical and was preparing for his retirement in the next year.

'Strong ally'

"He was a man of prophetic spirit, reaching out where he saw injustice and speaking up where he witnessed the abuse of power," added Archbishop Welby.

"He leaves behind a huge gap and an important legacy; we have much to learn from his life and his courage."

The Bishop of Oxford, the Right Reverend Dr Steven Croft, said the bishop had formed deep friendships and pastoral relationships across the church and community in Buckinghamshire.

"He has been a friend and advocate for victims of abuse and a strong ally and supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community for many years," he added. "Alan loved God and loved God's church with a rare passion; he was a bishop who prioritised the parishes and clergy in his care above everything else and served the people of Buckinghamshire with devotion over a long and demanding ministry. "The Church has lost a wise, pastoral and prophetic bishop."

Bishop Alan, one of five children, was born in Edinburgh.

His entire ordained ministry was within the Diocese of Oxford as a curate in Eynsham, near Oxford; vicar in Caversham and Sandhurst, Berkshire; Area Dean in Sonning, near Reading, and then Bishop of Buckingham.

The Archdeacon of Buckingham, the Venerable Guy Elsmore, said the team was shocked and saddened and its deepest sympathies were with his wife, Lucy, and the family, including their five children.

Prayers were said for Bishop Wilson and his family at the evensong service at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford on Saturday, with further acts of remembrance to be announced.

