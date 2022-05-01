Welch found not guilty of murder in 2014 shooting death

May 1—After eight years, a Hunt County man has been cleared of a murder charge involving a 2014 shooting death.

A jury in the 196th District Court returned a not guilty verdict Wednesday evening in the case against Carl Allen Welch. Testimony began in the trial April 19.

Welch, 56, had pleaded not guilty to a count of murder in connection with the death of Terry R. Cale of Wills Point.

Defense attorney Katherine Ferguson said the jury's verdict is the correct one.

"I never doubted for a moment that this was a clear case of self-defense," Ferguson said. "My client and I are grateful the jury understood that as well."

This week's verdict came following a 2019 mistrial and a subsequent appeal asking that the case be dismissed because of double jeopardy. The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas denied the dismissal petition in May 2021.

The trial was also one of several that were delayed as the Hunt County courts dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the homicide.

Cale, 54, reportedly was shot multiple times outside of a residence on Archer Lane south of Quinlan late on the night of May 16, 2014. Former Sheriff Randy Meeks had said the shooting appeared to have been the result of a domestic disturbance earlier in the evening.