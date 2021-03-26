Welch man ordered held on $300,000 unconditional bond for stealing Prairie Island police vehicle

Mar. 26—RED WING — A Welch man is facing 10 felony charges after law enforcement said he stole a Prairie Island Police Department squad car and totaled it.

Charles William Childs, 29, made his first appearance on March 22 in Goodhue County District Court on 10 felony charges including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, interfering with emergency community, possession/use of a police radio while committing a felony and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with two gross misdemeanors for the March 19, 2001 incident.

At his first appearance, Judge Kevin Mark set unconditional bail at $300,000. Mark did not set conditional bail. Childs' next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.

Childs allegedly stole a Prairie Island Police Department squad car on March 19 from the 2000 block of Other Day Road in Welch while officers were responding to a domestic assault incident.

While in the squad, Childs "got onto the police radio and made erratic and bizarre comments" before dispatch remotely disabled the radio, according to the criminal complaint.

Childs led officers on a pursuit at times reaching speeds of 70 mph and in areas with pedestrian and vehicle traffic like the Treasure Island Resort & Casino parking lot.

At one point, an officer reported seeing Childs open the door of the squad with the squad's rifle in his hands. The officer did not see Childs point the rifle toward the officer, the complaint states.

Childs also allegedly rammed head-on into an unmarked squad car at a high rate of speed, injuring two members of the Red Wing Police Department.

Childs was arrested about 50 minutes after the initial call for the domestic assault incident.

The stolen squad, which has an estimated value of $37,000, was considered totaled. Childs is also alleged to have rammed and damaged a garage door at the Prairie Island Police Department, which is estimated at $4,000 to repair.