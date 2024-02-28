Welch plant in North East restarts after cyber attack shuts facility down for 3 weeks

It took nearly a month, but the Welch Foods Inc. plant in North East restarted jam and jelly production lines earlier this week after a cyber attack shut down production on Feb. 2.

That attack left computer systems at the plant inoperable.

The company reacts

In a statement provided to the Erie Times-News, the company said: "On Monday, we restarted our spreads production bringing more than 100 employees back to work at our North East plant. We expect additional employees to return to work over the next few days as we get more production lines running. Throughout this disruption, we’ve continued to run processing and ship product to customers."

A Welch's truck is shown in this 2019 photo taken at Welch Foods Inc. in North East. Production at the plant stopped for about three weeks following a cyber attack.

Nothing that there was an ongoing investigation, a Welch's spokeswoman said that the company, owned by the grape growers of National Grape Cooperative, could not comment on whether a ransom had been paid to hackers.

'Targeted by a criminal group'

But the company did acknowledge the nature of the disruption.

"It is appalling that Welch’s and the National Grape Cooperative are being targeted by a criminal group who are attempting to extort money from the more than 650 hard working farming families who own the cooperative," Welch's said in its statement. "The impact this attack has had on our hard-working employees and family farmer owners is unacceptable, and we are resolute in our efforts to mitigate further disruptions to our operations."

How employees were affected

About 50 or 60 employees, who are members of Teamster's Local 397 in Erie, remained on the job throughout February, said Douglas Youngs, who is president and business agent for the Teamsters.

In addition to performing maintenance tasks, "Our members were working to make sure the building is safe," he said.

Another 200 or so union employees were laid off for about three weeks, he said.

The North East plant, which is the largest of the company's facilities, ranks as Erie County's 47th largest employer, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

