Welcome to our 2022 Best of Year awards!

It's been a year, that's for sure. With rising inflation and the lingering fallout of Covid still impacting the supply chain, the vibe—as the kids would say—is off. There's an increased sensitivity to the cost and quality of the stuff we buy. "Will it last?" people want to know. "And where can I get it on sale?"

That's where we come in. Reviewed's mission, as ever, is to help people buy the best stuff and love what they own. We test thousands of products each year, spending tens of thousands of hours in our labs and in the field, pushing buttons, pulling levers, washing, drying, folding, cooking, cleaning, assembling, and breaking pretty much everything we can get our hands on.

The Reviewed Best of Year awards are the celebratory conclusion to all that work. Spanning ten categories—Major Appliances, Kitchen & Cooking, Laundry & Cleaning, Tech, Smart Home, Parenting, Health & Fitness, Style, Beauty, & Grooming, and Sleep, and Accessibility—we welcomed 137 products into the winners' circle, a mere fraction of what we tested this year.

Congratulations to all the winners. Scroll down to see a few of the highlights or jump over to the complete list of 2022 Best of Year winners.

Home Appliance

Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N.

Best Dishwasher

Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N

The best-selling Bosch SHPM88Z75N has been on the market since 2019, and it still wins our Best of Year award because we haven’t found another dishwasher that can beat it. Part of Bosch’s 800 series, a group that contains the best dishwashers we’ve ever tested, the SHPM88Z75N provides excellent cleaning, well-machined racks, and unbeatable drying capabilities thanks to its patented, low-energy zeolite heating method. Read the full review or see all home appliance winners.

Kitchen & Cooking

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer.

Best Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

This versatile appliance excels at air frying, acing all of our standard tests to overtake our previous winner and become our new best air fryer. It also has nine other functions, including steaming and combination cooking that gives it the ability to cook 3-component meals—think chicken, rice, and a vegetable—simultaneious, quickly, and with delicious results. This heavy duty machine is worth the countertop space, especially if you love crispy foods and want an air fryer that can do even more. Read the full review or see all kitchen & cooking winners.

Laundry & Cleaning

iRobot Roomba j7+

Best Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba j7+

In the robot vacuum world, the iRobot Roomba j7+ sets the bar for navigation and design. When we put the j7+ to the test, we found a model that can deftly maneuver around furniture and avoid dog feces with ease thanks to forward-facing cameras and machine learning. The j7+’s excellent navigation allows it to get near-total floor coverage, keeping up with a full-sized vacuum over the course of a week. Plus, you can use the iRobot Genius app to specify what rooms or parts of rooms you want to be cleaned and when. Being so programmable and flexible makes the iRobot Roomba j7+ an indispensable tool for cleaning. Read the full review or see all laundry and cleaning winners.

Tech

HP Spectre x360 14.

Best Laptop

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 14 (2022)

This 2-in-1 laptop from HP has a great balance of performance and versatility for the price. It’s configured with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a bright and colorful display and included stylus for all the artists out there. It has a comfortable design for typing and using the trackpad, and it’s one of the few productivity laptops we’ve tested that actually has loud and balanced audio. The HP Spectre x360 14 is a jack-of-all-trades device with the best features from laptops and tablets that makes it easily stand out from other 2-in-1s. Read the full review or see all tech winners.

Smart Home

Bose Home Speaker 300.

Best Smart Speaker

Bose Home Speaker 300

The Bose Home Speaker 300 brings rocking 360-degree sound throughout your home. Available in black or silver, the Home 300 offers multiple ways to connect (including both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi), enticing features, an intuitive app, and extensive smart home integration with either Alexa or Google Assistant. It doesn’t matter which of the many music streaming services you use or whether you prefer Amazon or Google, this speaker can accommodate you seamlessly while giving you a lovely listening experience. Read the full review or see all smart home winners.

Parenting

UppaBaby Mesa V2.

Best Car Seat

UppaBaby Mesa

Besting our tests, the UppaBaby Mesa V2 is a high-quality, easy-to-use car seat. It also happens to be one of the lightest seats on the market at just 10 pounds. It’s easy to tighten or loosen the harness as needed with just a push of a button, and the slim profile of the UppaBaby Mesa V2 keeps it from taking up too much room in the backseat of a car. The best feature of this winning car seat, however, is that it’s easy to install thanks to its retractable strap-based system. Read the full review or see all parenting winners.

Health & Fitness

Hydrow Wave rowing machine.

Best Rowing Machine

Hydrow Wave

If you’re looking for a fun, efficient at-home workout, consider adding the Hydrow Wave rowing machine to your home gym. A more compact version of our previous favorite, the original Hydrow, this stylish rower brings the camaraderie of training on the water indoors and allows you to stream workouts led by top-tier instructors from exotic locales around the world. The classes are accessible enough for beginners, and the app also gives you access to cross-training classes like strength, yoga, and resistance workouts with your subscription. Read the full review or see all health & fitness winners.

Style, Beauty & Grooming

Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Dryer.

Best Hair Dryer

Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Dryer

A hair dryer is arguably the most important hair styling tool you can own, as it can take your strands from sopping wet to dry and sleek in a matter of minutes. At least, that’s what you can expect with the Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Dryer, the best one we've tested. Depending on your hair type and desired results, its powerful airflow can dry your hair in as little as five minutes and style it in less than half an hour. It’s also comfortable to wield, thanks to intuitive buttons and a lightweight build. Read the full review or see all style, beauty & grooming winners.

Sleep

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress.

Best Mattress in a Box

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress

The Tuft & Needle Original is a dream of a bed. It's made with two layers of foam that lack the traditional "memory" people often associate with foam mattresses. Instead it has a sensation that's best described as floating—it gently cradles your body's contours without that sinking-in feeling. This is a firm mattress, and as such could be too supportive for side sleepers (in which case we'd suggest checking out the Nectar mattress, below). The bed is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, who will find its supportive surface a welcome reprieve at the end of the day. Its construction and materials don't tend to retain as much heat as a number of other foam mattresses we've tested, making it a good choice even if you're prone to sleeping hot. Read the full review or see all sleep winners.

Accessibility

Lexie B2 Powered by Bose.

Best Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid

Lexie B2 Powered by Bose

It’s been a busy year for the over-the-counter hearing aid market, but the Lexie-Bose B2 aids are the very best pair we’ve tested. Priced at $999, these assistive devices are magnitudes cheaper than other prescription products, and they don’t compromise on quality for those with mild-to-moderate conditions. In both comfort and raw sound quality, these hearing aids are worthy of the storied Bose brand and establish Lexie as a contender in this brand-new category. Read the full review or see all accessibility winners.

