Welcome aboard the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2, a $15 million private jet that even has a transducer sound system

The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider

The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 has a large cabin, transducer sound system and customizable interiors.

The model is completely sold out and costs over $15 million.

I toured the jet while it was on display in Geneva and was surprised by how much can fit inside.

The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 is Textron Aviation's latest model. I toured the private jet while it was on display at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Geneva last week.

The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Two Cessna Citation models preceded the XLS Gen2, the Citation XL and XLS. A spokesperson for Textron Aviation told Insider that the new model has is updated features including stairs in the cabin door, an entry curtain, and a larger cabin.

The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Inside, the main cabin has two pairs of seats, as well as additional seating at the front and back.

The cabin inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The most popular cabin configuration is a nine-seat space, but the jet can hold up to 12 passengers.

A look inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

An additional pair of adjoining seats at the front of the cabin also fold down to create room for bags and other luggage.

Inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Beside the seat pair, there are additional storage cupboards, space for a coffee machine, and a pull-out stone counter top ideal for slicing lemons and limes.

Inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The main cabin is also tech-friendly, boasting wireless charging ports and different sized cup holders.

Inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The cabin has adjustable lighting, and instead of built-in speakers, it is equipped with transducers that can be controlled from any Bluetooth device. "It's almost like being immersed in a speaker," a spokesperson said. "It's like being in a theatre with surround sound."

Inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The jet also has a touchscreen that displays a flight map and controls temperature and lighting.

Inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

A spacious toilet is situated at the rear of the cabin.

The bathroom inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

A spokesperson for Textron Aviation told Insider that the model is popular with charter companies as well as corporate customers because of the large cabin. A number of private individuals also use the jet to travel with families and pets.

The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

Most of these private buyers tend to customize their jets, a spokesperson added, choosing from up to 20 design options.

Story continues

The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The model I boarded had sustainable composite veneer tables made of oak and walnut, according to the company. Customers can also opt for customized stitching on the seats...

The seats inside the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

... and the carpets are made from wool and silk.

One of the seats onboard the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The jet is mainly suitable for flying regionally, including journeys from the east to west coast of the US or around Europe, according to Textron.

Inside the cockpit of the Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider.

The model would set you back over $15 million – if it wasn't already sold out.

The Cessna Citation XLS Gen2. Abby Wallace/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider