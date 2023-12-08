Welcome aboard: Wellfleet welcomes five new municipal employees

WELLFLEET — The town has welcomed five officials into the administrative fold, no easy task when municipal recruiters are dealing with a dearth of candidates attributed to generational turnover and the high cost of housing.

“Recruiting for the municipal workforce has become more and more challenging over the last few years,” said Adam Chapdelaine, executive director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association.

Chapdelaine was a town manager for Arlington for 10 years, and has worked in various capacities with the association for even longer. He attributes the shortage of experienced municipal workers to two things primarily: generational turnover and the housing crisis.

Long-serving finance, planning and public works personnel are retiring or aging out of the workforce and there is a dearth of qualified people to take their places, Chapdelaine said. The problem has been a long time coming, and its impact is being felt in all of the commonwealth's 351 municipalities, he said.

In Wellfleet, an assistant town administrator, treasurer, health agent, conservation agent, building commissioner and building, health and conservation administrative assistant have either started their new jobs or are in the midst of finishing up details of employment, according to Town Administrator Rich Waldo. An accountant position is still open.

On Dec. 20, Police Chief Michael Hurley will retire. The Selectboard has offered the position to Deputy Chief Kevin LaRocco contingent on successful contract negotiations, Waldo said.

A significant turnover

Wellfleet has had significant turnover in high level positions over the last several years. It struggled through long gaps without executive personnel, difficult software upgrades, accounting problems, and scathing state audits. Between 2014 and 2022, Wellfleet had five town administrators before Waldo was hired. Since 2018, the assistant town administrator position and the treasurer position each changed hands four times.

Silvio Genao began working as assistant town administrator on Oct. 23. Genao was most recently the director of public works in Eastham. He has a bachelor's in engineering and a master's in public policy. Waldo said Genao’s years of municipal sector experience have already had a positive impact on the town.

The treasurer's job, vacant since July, was filled by Jared Aponte who has worked in municipal finance since 2015. He and his father opened Aponte and Aponte, a municipal finance consulting firm, in 2022. The elder Aponte is a Massachusetts municipal accountant and has more than 20 years of public service experience. Jared has a bachelor's degree in business administration.

The town has worked out an arrangement for Aponte to work one to two days a week in town and the rest remotely, Waldo said. Alex Williams, who filled in as interim treasurer, will stay on to assure a smooth transition, Waldo said.

There were few applicants for treasurer, according to Waldo. He chalked that up to the regional shortage of experienced municipal financial candidates.

To help fill that void, the Massachusetts Municipal Association has partnered with Suffolk University to build a better pipeline to local government. The association and Suffolk offer a certificate program in local government leadership and management, a finance management seminar and a municipal fellowship program. Two cohorts have graduated, and a third is in process, Chapdelaine said.

Rounding out the new hires in Wellfleet are Heith Martinez as health agent, Beth Pyles as conservation agent, Angelo Salamone as building commissioner, and Gary Locke as building, health and conservation agent administrative assistant.

Martinez has a background in health and sanitary science, is a licensed dietitian and nutritionist with the Bureau of Public Health and has worked for years in the food safety/ compliance industry, Waldo said. He started Oct. 30.

Pyles was an attorney specializing in land use for different agencies in Boston and Phoenix. Waldo commended her ability to combine knowledge of state and local compliance with policy expertise. She started Nov. 6.

Salamone, who has been interim building commissioner since August, is a certified local inspector and is working towards certification as a building commissioner.

"Angelo has proven that he can adapt to the local culture of Wellfleet and understands the role of the job," Waldo said.

Waldo expects Locke's knowledge and experience to greatly improve the workflow between agents including the building commissioner. He can perform field inspections and review Title 5 septic plans.

