How The Welcome to America Project helps refugees get settled in Arizona

Since 2001, The Welcome to Arizona Project has touched the lives of over 17,000 refugees.

The organization is based in Tempe but works across the state to provide resources that "connect Arizona refugees to a brighter future."

The Welcome to Arizona Project received $7,500 from the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign to help refugee families settle into Arizona communities. It was one of more than 150 Arizona nonprofits that received $1.6 million from readers of The Arizona Republic.

When a family first arrives, they have very few personal belongings. Donated items ranging from clothing, furniture and bikes to cleaning supplies, toiletries and kitchenware help transform these families' houses into homes.

The Welcome to America Project's responses to The Republic's questionnaire have been edited for length and clarity.

How many people do you help each year?

Through Arizona resettlement agencies, The Welcome to America Project partners to serve families referred to our services. Through early November this year, we welcomed 229 families (831 people), gave out 168 televisions, and delivered 210 bikes, 59 sewing machines, and many rice cookers, microwaves, blenders and other household items. In addition, we hosted special events, like 12 "clothing closets," where we distribute gently used clothing and other items, and partnered with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at Afghan Welcome Center events in both Phoenix and Tucson, giving out 450 Chromebooks. Through these special events and our "Welcomes," we have served over 2,500 refugees in Arizona this year.

What are your organization's greatest needs?

The Welcome to America Project needs in-kind donations and Arizona state tax credit donations. We are an Arizona Qualified Charitable Organization, which means donations of up to $841 for joint filers and $421 for single filers can get donors a dollar-for-dollar reduction against their Arizona income tax. These contributions allow us to allocate funds for needed items for our incoming refugees. As we expect the number of refugees who resettle in Arizona to nearly double next year (from roughly 5,000 to about 9,500), we expect to serve an increasing number of people. We want to ensure we can allocate in-kind and tax credit donations to help fulfill those needs.

Are there any projects your organization is working on that you want the public to know about?

The Welcome to America Project recently began a Career Bridging Program. This program allows us to build resumes for refugees and connect them to careers within their accreditation levels and skill sets. We want people who were engineers, pilots, doctors, pharmacists and hair stylists, among other skilled workers, to have an opportunity to get back into their fields here in Arizona. This program has resulted in numerous resumes, dozens of interviews and over 20 job offers. We hope to continue this program, collaborate with community partners and expand our reach in helping refugees secure careers within their fields.

What vision does your organization have for the future?

The Welcome to America Project seeks to sustain and work with Arizona community partners throughout the state to continue our expansion. This will, in return, help us reach more refugees and serve those outside of the Phoenix area. We see the future as one where collaboration among organizations, companies and communities is the norm. By working together, we can address the complex challenges refugees face more effectively and provide a holistic approach to their needs.

We also envision a future where communities will receive more information and education about the refugee process. We conduct Refugee 101 presentations for groups to help spread awareness and educate those unfamiliar with refugee resettlement, refugees' first few months in the U.S. and ways to give back.

How do you gauge your success?

Our success is gauged through the connections we make. Often, we are bridging the gap between refugees and their new community, whether through networking, volunteers or other community partners. We want to ensure refugees are provided with items that will help toward self-sufficiency. When we can provide a bicycle for transportation to cut travel time to work in half or a television to assist with English literacy and help improve language obstacles, we know we have succeeded in our goal.

