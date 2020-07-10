Welcome back: Las Vegas' Bally's hotel-casino to reopen July 23 during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS – Bally's hotel-casino has a reopening date.

The Strip property plans to welcome guests back at 10 a.m. on July 23, reports the Reno Gazette Journal, which is a part of the USA TODAY Network.

“We continue to see solid customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, in a statement.

The opening will follow the return of Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Paris and the gaming floor at The LINQ Hotel.

Along with the property's Blu Pool, many restaurants will return:

Burger Brasserie

Bucca di Beppo

Bally’s Food Court

Tequila Taqueria

Lobby Bar

Sully’s Bar

Indigo Lounge

Shiver Bar

LaVazza

All employees required to get tested

In response to a spike in coronavirus cases recorded across the country, Caesars Entertainment has required all employees in Southern Nevada to get tested.

"We thought mandatory testing would be a good way to identify employees who might be positive for COVID-19 without knowing it and wouldn’t realize they could be spreading the virus at work," the company said in a statement.

Workers at Caesars Palace, Paris, Flamingo, Harrah's and Nobu have until July 17 to get tested.

"They will be removed from the schedule if they fail to do so," the company said.

Ed Komenda writes about Las Vegas for the Reno Gazette Journal and USA Today Network.

Same old Vegas?: Here's what coronavirus has and hasn't changed about Sin City

3 nights, 3 hotels: What it's really like to stay in a hotel during the coronavirus pandemic

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Las Vegas' Bally's hotel-casino to reopen July 23 amid COVID-19