'Welcome to Berlin': Ukrainian refugees pour into Germany
Just over a week after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the trickle of war refugees arriving in Germany has swelled into a steady stream
Just over a week after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, the trickle of war refugees arriving in Germany has swelled into a steady stream
Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.
Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla
"It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...
Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...
The late-night host delivers a blunt lesson in free speech to the two "congressdemons."
Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.
President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...
Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson have been engaged since August 2013
Only 5 countries, including North Korea, vote against U.N. resolution condemning Russia
Singer Britney Spears just shared a series of totally naked photos on Instagram – and looks unreal as per. Whilst enjoying time on the beach in the nude, Brit..
The seized documents were posted on Facebook by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and showed the war plans of Russian forces.
Boebert's outburst came just as Biden mentioned his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.
"It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened," Melinda French Gates said in a preview of her upcoming interview with CBS Mornings on Thursday
National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.
Two-term U.S. Representative Van Taylor on Wednesday withdrew from a Republican primary run-off race, ending his reelection bid after admitting he had an extra-marital affair with the widow of an American who joined the Islamic State, according to media reports. Taylor, who represents a northeast Texas district, last year voted for the creation of a special congressional panel to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, earning the ire of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the deadly attack. Taylor's withdrawal came one day after he led a pack of five Republicans in a primary race with 48.7% of the vote, just shy of the 50% needed to win his party's nomination.
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s 512-foot Dilbar, one of the biggest yachts in the world, seized after European Union announces sanctions against him
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, may have shared Russia's plan of attack for Ukraine.
Gen. Eric Smith said he could not give details on how that information was gathered or assessed because it was classified.
Katie Meyer, 22 and a women's soccer team captain, helped lead the Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA championship. No cause of death has been released.