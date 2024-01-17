Central Florida’s Welcome Center will host its second annual Puppy Cuddle and adoption event on Saturday to benefit SPCA Florida.

The family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Visitors can enjoy five minutes of puppy cuddling time for a $5 donation, and all proceeds go to SPCA Florida. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

The puppies will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis but will remain at the welcome center for the duration of the cuddling event and can be picked up at 1 p.m. once the event is over. There will be an adoption fee for puppies that are adopted at the event.

Restaurant inspections In first week of year, no Polk restaurants are gigged for pests. But 8 require follow-ups

Visitors are asked to leave their pets at home, as animals (other than the puppies brought by SPCA Florida, or service animals) will not be permitted to attend.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 101 Adventure Court in Davenport, one half-mile south of Interstate 4 Exit 55 off U.S. 27. For more information, call 863-420-2586.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Welcome Center in Davenport hosts Puppy Cuddle adoption event Saturday