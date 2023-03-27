‘Welcome to Florida’: Volusia County sheriff comes face-to-face with man who threatened to kill him

The man who investigators said threatened to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is now in Central Florida.

Richard Golden was extradited by law enforcement by plane to the Orlando Sanford International Airport, and Sheriff Chitwood met him at the airport.

Chitwood previously said he wanted to meet the suspect who threatened him for standing up for the Jewish community to look him in the eye.

Golden, 38, made the long descent down the escalator at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, where Chitwood was waiting for him.

After introducing himself to Golden, Chitwood said, “I hope you enjoy your stay. Welcome to Florida.”

Golden said nothing as he was led away by deputies to an SUV outside. He is being charged with making a written threat to kill or cause injury to Chitwood after the sheriff took a stand against a neo-Nazi hate group following hateful rhetoric in Daytona Beach and other cities during the Daytona 500 last month.

Rabbi Ron Lennick, the executive director of the Jewish Federation for Volusia and Flagler counties, said this is an example of standing up to hate.

“I wanted to be here today, to look this person in the eyes, and this person did not look anybody in the eye,” Lennick said. “Whether that’s a matter of shame, and guilt, I don’t know.”

Golden is being held at the Volusia County Jail on $100,000 bond. Chitwood said this may not be the last arrest like this.

