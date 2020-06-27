Welcome to the Groundhog Day Economy (PS, It Sucks)

As states shutter economic activity because of preventable COVID-19 outbreaks, it’s deja vu all over again.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This is a movie we’ve seen before:

Rise in what could have been preventable COVID-19 cases

A call for shutdowns (plus voluntary closures)

Rampant politicization of health and economic issues rather than common sense approaches

Persistent jobless claims plus new layoffs

Wall Street nerves turning into new Federal Reserve and Treasury action

Rinse, repeat, economy!

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | Macro Investors Sound Off! Featuring Ari Paul, Spencer Bogart and David Nage

Some of the smartest investors in the crypto space share how they think the larger macro context is shaping interest in bitcoin and digital assets.

Tuesday | Oil 101: How Easy Money Enabled the Shale Revolution, Feat. Tracy Shuchart

An oil and commodities expert breaks down how the shale revolution reshaped global energy power and why oil went below $0 earlier this year.

Wednesday | Bull vs. Bear: Who Has the Economy Right?

From markets to real estate to the dollar to retail, the data on whether the market is recovering or not is hella confused.

Thursday | Is Scam Selling Suppressing the Price of Bitcoin?

Scam selling, a big win for privacy from Apple, new jobless claims in the “whack-a-mole” economy and the biggest BTC options expiry ever.

Friday | How Monopolies Sow the Seeds of Their Own Destruction, Feat. Tuur Demeester

The managing partner of Adamant Capital joins for a conversation about what the Protestant Reformation and the French Revolution can teach us about bitcoin.

