Welcome to the icebox: Bitter cold grips US, jamming travel, politics, NFL. Live updates

ARLINGTON, Va. − A deep freeze settling in across much of the nation Sunday threatened to wallop states with snow and ice and create chaos for travelers, football fans and even Iowa Caucuses voters.

A wind chill advisory was in effect Sunday for more than 66 million Americans, and over 44 million were under a winter weather advisory.

Snow was rolling across Texas, Oklahoma and southern Kansas on Sunday and was forecast to expand into Arkansas, Missouri, the Tennessee Valley and the southern Appalachians through Monday. Some areas could see more than a foot of snow, AccuWeather said.

In the Northeast, Buffalo was under siege and an NFL playoff game scheduled for Sunday was postponed. The National Weather Service said a band of lake-affect snow would dump 1 to 2 feet across much of the area, and some communities could see up to 3 feet. Winds gusts of up to 50 mph would prompt near-blizzard conditions, the weather service warned.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible at times with deep snow cover on roads," the advisory said. "Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility to near zero."

Iowa, where iconic political caucuses are scheduled for Monday, was setting temperature records Sunday. The temperature at 7:30 a.m. dipped to minus-18 degrees at Des Moines International Airport, the lowest temperature recorded for a Jan. 14 in Des Moines since 1888. It's also the lowest temperature recorded since a minus 20 reading in January 2019.

"Many roads have drifted shut or partially shut overnight," the weather service in Des Moines warned on social media Sunday. "Do yourself and the road crews a favor and do not travel!"

Developments:

∎ Almost 3,500 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were delayed or canceled as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the monitoring website flightaware.com. More than 10,000 flights were similarly affected Saturday.

∎ In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser was planning to activate a Cold Weather Emergency on Monday through Thursday. Human services agencies will assist unsheltered and vulnerable residents with shelters, warming buses, gloves, blankets and handwarmers.

∎ An area of dangerous ice was forecast late Sunday in Texas and southeastern Oklahoma before spreading into Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee into Monday.

∎ A winter storm with snow and ice will threaten the mid-Atlantic and New England from Monday night to Tuesday night, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "The storm is expected to ride the jet stream and along the fringe of a press of arctic air that will expand across most of the nation" over the next few days, he said.

∎ In Arlington, outside of the nation's capital, authorities urged residents to consider wrapping pipes or leaving water running a trickle to avoid freezing and cracking: "Temperatures expected to drop this week. Think of the pipes."

A billboard in downtown Des Moines lists the temperature as -17 degrees Sunday morning, Jan. 14, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa won't be warming up soon

The high temperature in Des Moines was only expected to reach minus 9 degrees, close to the all-time record of minus 14 in January 1912. Today's wind chill could reach minus 40.

The reprieve won't come right away, either. The overnight low Sunday night was forecast at minus 17. Highs on Monday, Iowa Caucuses day and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, were expected to be minus 5 degrees. The temperatures will fall to minus 11 degrees Monday night, with a wind chill of minus 30, forecasters said.

"This extreme arctic air combined with breezy to strong winds will continue to create dangerous temperatures and wind chills through early next week, with wind chill values as low as 45 below zero possible at times," the weather service in Des Moines warned.

A 2007 study indicates poor weather benefits the Republican Party’s vote share − and may have contributed to presidential races in 1960 (good weather in several close states helped Democrat John F. Kennedy) and 2000 (rain in Florida helped Republican George W. Bush). But the caucuses are primaries and don't pit party against party.

A different kind of 'delay of game' for Buffalo

In New York, the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services urged Western New Yorkers to stay home.

"Travel in impacted areas will be impossible and dangerous at times throughout the weekend due to life-threatening blizzard-like conditions," the agency said in a statment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul cut a deal with the NFL to postpone Sunday's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. from Sunday to Monday.

"I've been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend," she wrote on social media. "In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday."

