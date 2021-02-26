‘Welcome Insurrectionists’ sign to be flown over CPAC by protester

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shweta Sharma
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;File: Then-president Donald Trump speaks at the last CPAC in Washington in 2020&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

File: Then-president Donald Trump speaks at the last CPAC in Washington in 2020

(REUTERS)

A Florida lawyer and anti-Republican political campaigner says he has almost raised enough funds to fly a banner over the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that reads “Welcome Insurrectionists”, a reference to last month’s Capitol riots.

Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder previously became a viral sensation when he donned a grim reaper costume and walked the beaches of his state to protest against the government’s response to the Covid pandemic, in which more than 500,000 Americans have died.

Donald Trump will be the headline speaker at CPAC on Sunday, less than two months after his supporters overpowered security and ran riot through the halls of the US Capitol on 6 January.

Mr Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a second time on a charge of inciting the riot, but survived a trial in the Senate after the prosecution fell short of the two-thirds majority required to convict him.

Mr Uhlfelder has set up a fundraising page to stump up the $10,000 he says is needed to pay for a banner plane over Orlando to “remind them about the events of 6 January”.

The plane is slated to fly over the Hyatt Regency Orlando on Friday between 1pm and 3pm as top Republicans converge on the hotel for the annual event, preparations for which were well underway on Thursday.

A tweet promoting the fundraiser on Mr Uhlfelder’s “Remove Ron” Twitter page – usually dedicated to targeting Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis – has received more than 6,000 retweets and 13,000 likes.

Late on Thursday night, the account said it was “just $1,500 away from our goal”, though there is no publicly-visible tracking function on the fundraiser to verify this.

Mr Uhlfelder previously grabbed headlines for watching the state’s beaches wearing his black robe and scythe to warn people to stay at home and protest against their reopening.

He is a vocal critic of Republican governor DeSantis and has been campaigning to get him removed from office, accusing him of a “record of failure” on Covid and other issues including employment.

Read More

CPAC 2021 - live: White House dismisses Trump speech at GOP conference as Haley, Pence and Cheney sidelined

CPAC 2021: Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ about 2020 election fraud lives on

CPAC ‘America Uncanceled’ cancels speaker after online rant about ‘thieving fake Jews’

Recommended Stories

  • Lara Trump gives strongest signal yet that’s she’s running in 2022: ‘Stay tuned’

    Lara Trump is rumoured to be eyeing a Senate run from North Carolina

  • Lauren Boebert hints she’s still taking gun to Congress in spite of Pelosi rules

    Under the new rule, members who attempt to bring firearms to the floor could be fined

  • Man hangs on to back of 18-wheeler in N. Harris Co.

    The man was first spotted riding on the roof of the UPS truck along the North Beltway near Antoine and was able to hang on as the truck traveled onto Highway 249.

  • AOC accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of ‘trying to get out of work early’

    New York congresswoman hits out at controversial Republican over Equality Act

  • Ironically enough, Mitt Romney might save the GOP from itself

    Republicans shouting about transforming the party into a place for the working class are doing little to support that notion. Yet Romney is quietly doing the work

  • Lady Gaga’s dogs stolen after her dog-walker is shot four times in chest, report says

    Singer said to be offering a ‘no questions asked’ reward of $500,000 for their return

  • Female video game player, 19, ‘murdered’ by rival gamer

    ‘She was an extraordinary person, whom we will remember every day that the sun rises,’ says Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva’s gaming team

  • Missing California woman found dead below Grand Canyon lookout, officials say

    The body was found 300 feet below a popular overlook, park officials say.

  • Prince Harry Tells Friend James Corden He Left the Royal Family Because It Was Destroying His Mental Health

    KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was “toxic” and “destroying” his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will ‘Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through’The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince.“Clear it up, Harry,” Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press “was destroying my mental health.”He said of the “toxic” situation: “I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here.”In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan’s proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: “We never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.”Royal Family ‘Wringing Their Hands’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about “public service” and added that he and Meghan were “trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can.”When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family’s history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it “does not pretend to be news.”He added: “It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that.”He continued: “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it’s the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date.“We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.“Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home.“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the ’90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: “I think we’ve done enough moving.”During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet.“I’m actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?” he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a “beautiful organic mix” and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president will tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Native American nominee's grilling raises questions on bias

    When Wyoming U.S. Sen. John Barrasso snapped at Deb Haaland during her confirmation hearing, many in Indian Country were incensed. The exchange, coupled with descriptions of the Interior secretary nominee as “radical” — by other white, male Republicans — left some feeling Haaland is being treated differently because she is a Native American woman. At Wednesday's hearing, Barrasso wanted assurance that Haaland would follow the law when it comes to imperiled species.

  • Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, not to cherry-pick the brand they receive

    A third coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson could be approved for emergency use by the FDA by Friday, accelerating the US vaccine rollout.

  • Mickelson eyeing record 3rd straight PGA Tour Champions win

    Phil Mickelson made history 30 years ago in Tucson, becoming one of seven amateurs to win a PGA Tour event since 1940. Lefty is back in Arizona this weekend and he has a chance to stand alone in the record book. A winner in his first two PGA Tour Champions starts, Mickelson could become the first player to win his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour this weekend in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson National.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • 25 cars discontinued in 2021 that will disappear from US dealerships, from Ford's last sedan to fan-favorite small hatchbacks

    As the auto industry shifts toward crossovers, lots of sedans, hatchbacks, and sports cars are on the chopping block.

  • McConnell to support Trump if party picks him as its 2024 nominee

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who excoriated former President Donald Trump over the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot less than two weeks ago, said on Thursday that he would "absolutely" vote for Trump if he became the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. McConnell, who Trump blasted last week as "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," said he expects to see an open contest for the Republican White House nomination in 2024 but showed no hesitation in backing Trump when asked whether he would vote for him as nominee.

  • A former agent projects Dak Prescott deal with Dallas Cowboys at $41 million annually

    Any deal signed by Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is going to come with record-setting numbers.

  • Texas lieutenant governor says people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during a winter storm.

  • 16 little-known facts about the Weasley family that 'Harry Potter' fans may not know

    The Weasleys are the largest family in the series, so even the biggest fans may not have heard all these fun facts and hidden secrets about them.

  • Ghana 1st nation to receive vaccines from COVAX

    Ghana received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. (Feb. 24)