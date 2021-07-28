Welcome to Miami? A weird-looking, noodle-shaped animal was just found in a canal

Madeleine Marr
·2 min read

Traffic, partiers, sunshine. And now caecilians?

You can find them all in South Florida. We know about the first three in the list, so let’s try to explain the fourth.

Weird, noodle-shaped amphibians (pronounced “Sicilians”) have been found in the Tamiami Canal, the first discovery of its kind seen in the United States, according to a new report from the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers recently came upon one of the obscure legless creatures in the canal, about a mile south of Miami International Airport. Scientists used DNA testing to identify the specimen, whose name comes from the Latin word “caecus,” meaning “blind,” due to their small or nonexistent eyes. Caecilians have sensory “tentacles” located on their head that may help them find food.

The aquatic, limbless, worm-like animals belong to an ancient order of amphibians that has been around since even before the dinosaurs.

There’s a new species of spider in town, Miami. And this little guy has legs for days

The species that was found in Miami is a Rio Cauca caecilian, or Typhlonectes natans, a native of Colombia and Venezuela. Sometimes incorrectly called rubber eels, they are the most common caecilian in the pet trade and were possibly discarded by an owner that could no longer handle it.

Experts say it’s too early to predict the critters’ potential impact on our ecosystem.

“Very little is known about these animals in the wild, but there’s nothing particularly dangerous about them, and they don’t appear to be serious predators,” said Coleman Sheehy, the museum’s herpetology collection manager. “They’ll probably eat small animals and get eaten by larger ones. This could be just another non-native species in the South Florida mix.”

Sheehy said he first learned of the caecilian when FWC officers sent him a photograph in 2019, puzzled at the two-foot-long eel-like animal they had netted in shallow water during a routine survey of the Tamiami Canal, also known as the C-4 Canal. After dying in captivity, the caecilian was sent to the Florida museum for analysis.

Little is known about this group of “reclusive” animals as many caecilians spend their lives burrowed underground. They can range in size from a few inches to five feet long, depending on the species, and are found in southern Mexico, as well as parts of Africa and Southeast Asia.

The one uncovered in the Miami area canal was a shocker.

“This was not on my radar,” Sheehy said. “I didn’t think we’d one day find a caecilian in Florida. So, this was a huge surprise.”

Since the FWC find, Sheehy has received several other reports of caecilians in the canal, and will conduct fieldwork there to find more and try to figure out the situation.

“At this point, we really don’t know enough to say whether caecilians are established in the C-4 Canal,” he said. “That’s what we want to find out.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How many ‘hitchhikers’ can you spot on this giant blue whale?

    A San Diego-based videographer has captured the moment a giant blue whale surfaced with remoras on its head.

  • Consider this your reminder to store your campsite food properly

    Bears: they’re just like us. They smell food and beer and they come a-lumberin’. The most recent case of bear/human contact involves a woman who got slapped with a $5,826.99 fine. Why? Because she attracted a bear with improperly stored food at her campsite in Grand Teton National Park. Can’t blame the bear for wanting to get in on a little garbage action.

  • Hearing cicadas again? It's not Brood X. What to know about the bigger, annual cicadas

    A familiar buzzing sound may lead you to believe Brood X is back, but a new breed of bigger cicadas is emerging.

  • Biden gun grab hit for ‘absurd fines,' 'government overreach,' and punishing vets

    The Biden administration’s first major gun control effort is under fire for punishing veterans, imposing high fines unaffordable to underprivileged people, and “government overreach.”

  • Texas migrant shelter shuts its doors, unable to keep up with influx of migrants and rising COVID-19 cases

    The largest migrant assistance organization in south Texas is shutting its doors to newcomers, unable to take in more migrants because of the record-high number of people coming over the border and being subsequently released into the United States.

  • Amid crushing floods in China, officials focus not on climate change, but on control

    Henan adheres to a familiar formula in Xi Jinping's China: Authorities turn tragedy into triumph, while controlling victims' narratives.

  • What does the CDC’s updated mask guidance mean for South Florida schools? What we know

    Will kids still need to wear a mask during the 2021-2022 school year in South Florida?

  • The World’s Largest Sapphire Cluster Was Found in Someone’s Backyard. It Could Be Worth $100 Million.

    The Serendipity Sapphire tips the scales at a staggering 2.5 million carats—roughly half a ton.

  • Renault 5 Turbo reborn with 400-hp engine and carbon fiber body

    Renault's 5-based 1980s rally icon has been reinvented by a new company named Legende Automobiles that was founded in Los Angeles by three French enthusiasts. It built a little under 3,000 cars before pulling the plug on the project in 2005, and it hasn't revisited the concept since, though Turbo styling cues have appeared in some of its concept cars.

  • India says it will meet end-July domestic vaccine supply target

    India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry said on Tuesday, but added not all doses may be administered by then. The government told the country's highest court last month that 516 million doses would be made available by end-July, an important milestone for its goal of inoculating all of India's estimated adult population of 944 million this year. Reuters reported on Monday that India would not be able to administer all those shots unless authorities more than tripled daily vaccinations to 14 million doses.

  • Dina Asher-Smith relishing pressure of Olympics with British history on the line

    The Team GB star starts her Games campaign in the 100m heats on Friday in Tokyo.

  • These are the worst invasive species taking over in South Carolina

    You thought Bradford pear trees and kudzu were problematic? These three species are wrecking havoc on South Carolina’s natural environment.

  • Ask a Beauty Editor: What Is the Right Order to Apply Skincare Ingredients?

    Can you use retinol and vitamin C together? And what about niacinamide?

  • Alphabet up after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Alphabet's recent earnings report

  • Harrowing flood rescue captured in video taken by bystanders

    A video that captured the gut-wrenching rescue of two men and a child after becoming stranded in floodwaters in the desert of Arizona over the weekend showed just how quickly flash flooding from monsoonal thunderstorms can strike in the Southwest. This dramatic moment was captured on video by Zahid Mendez, who was out riding four-wheelers with family in the Tonto Basin, located to the northeast of Phoenix, over the weekend after an SUV raced past the group. Mendez started recording and captured

  • Mexican methane leak rate 'alarming' for climate change, report says

    Mexico's methane leak rate from oil and gas operations is twice as high as that of the world's top oil producer, the United States, a group of researchers found in a report due to be released this week. Invisible and odorless but much more harmful than carbon dioxide, climate change scientists consider methane to be a major driver of global warming. Methane is produced in Mexico and elsewhere as a byproduct of the oil and gas industry.

  • ’Pose’s Steven Canals On the Importance of Telling LGBTQ+ Stories of Joy

    Canals wanted to show the connection queer folks have with their birth families.

  • Father builds exoskeleton to help son walk

    "Robot, stand up." As soon as Oscar Constanza gives the order, a large frame strapped to his body lifts him up. And he starts walking."It's new for me, because previously I've always needed assistance to walk, and now, I no longer need assistance, so I feel independent." 16-year-old Constanza has a genetic neurological condition that means his nerves don't send enough signals to his legs.This exoskeleton, an outer frame that supports and simulates body movement, is now giving him some degree of independence.One of the engineering minds behind this invention is Constanza's own father - Jean-Louis,who co-founded the company Wandercraft. "There are three of us who are the founders of Wandercraft, which was founded in 2012. Two of the founders, including myself, have loved ones in our family in wheelchairs. For me, it's my son Oscar, and one day, he said to me, 'Dad, you're a robotics engineer, why don't you make a robot that will help me me to walk?'"Other companies across the world are also manufacturing exoskeletons, competing to make them as light as possible. Some are focused on helping people with disability walk, others on a series of applications, like making standing less tiring for factory workers.For Jean-Louis, the purpose of his product is simple. "We're doing all this work because we are sure that in 10 years, there will be no longer be, or much fewer wheelchairs. Wheelchairs are an anomaly. Men, women, human beings are meant to be upright."Wandercraft's exoskeleton has been sold to dozens of hospitals in France, Luxembourg and the U.S - at $176,000 a piece. The company said it is not ready for private individual's everyday use as a personal exoskeleton would need to be much lighter.Kevin Piette, who lost his ability to walk in a bike accident 10 years ago, said trying the robot on gave him a taste of autonomy. "I'm convinced that there are plenty of people who would like to be able to gain back this autonomy or at least the advantages of being upright, be it one, two, three hours per day, to be able to make progress today in your home while upright. I think there are already huge benefits for the body, also emotionally and socially. There are plenty of benefits to having it in your home and in the future, having it outside of course. I think that will please a lot of people, that's for sure."

  • This Syringe Hack Completely Crushes And Absorbs Pills In Seconds, And Even Health Care Professionals Are Amazed

    "Fourteen years in healthcare and no one told me this before?"View Entire Post ›

  • How to Install Blinds So They Actually Stay Up

    It's a relatively easy process!