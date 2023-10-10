Welcome to the police force: Lawrence Township revives K-9 unit

LAWRENCE TWP. – The township police force has revived its K-9 unit after nearly 20 years of being idle.

Lawrence police officer Taylor Patterson and "Noa," a 1-year-old, female Belgian Malinois, make up the new unit, which became operational Oct. 2 and had not been in regular service since 2005.

"This unit is something that's beneficial to the community and worth bringing back," said Lawrence Police Chief Dave Brown. "They will mainly be working on drugs (recovery), suspect tracking, finding missing persons and article recovery."

Canines assigned to police departments may also assist in foot pursuits, drug busts and cadaver searches.

"The dogs are invaluable and are great working animals with their noses," said Brown.

As a lover of animals, Patterson called her new K-9 position a longtime, personal goal. Nationwide, there are more than 200,000 K-9 police officers in service, according to Zippia data report.

Major tribute: Officers, K-9s from across state honor Massillon K-9 Inca

"Doing this is like a dream," said Patterson, noting that Noa's favorite treat is deer antlers and favorite toy is a tennis ball. "You get to be with your best friend all day and still go get the criminals."

Noa and Patterson, a six-year veteran of the department, have been getting to know each other since late August. During that time, they spent three to four weeks in a K-9 training course prior to their official first day on the job earlier this month.

Drug money recouped and private donations allowed Lawrence police to re-establish the unit, said Brown, adding that no taxpayer dollars were used.

Adding Noa to the force has been a boost for the department, the chief said.

"All our people like Noa, and she can be a bit of a morale booster around the community, too," he said.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Officer Taylor Patterson, Noa form new K-9 team in Lawrence Township