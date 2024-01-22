The Green Bay community is full of exceptional students from community changemakers to artists to athletes, and the Press-Gazette wants to highlight these students and their accomplishments.

That's why we're starting Student of the Week: a weekly contest that highlights notable students in the Green Bay area, with readers helping to choose a winner. We already have an Athlete of the Week poll, but we want to open it up to acknowledge students beyond just sports.

Every week, local schools will nominate high school students, and then readers will vote to choose one winner who will be our Student of the Week.

The polls will be posted on our website every Monday and will close every Thursday; the winners will be announced online on Fridays and in the print edition of the Press-Gazette on Sundays. The first poll will open Monday, Jan. 29, and close at noon on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The first Green Bay Press-Gazette Student of the Week will be announced Friday, Feb. 2.

High school principals: If you have not received an email about the Student of the Week contest, please send an email to studentoftheweek@greenbaypressgazette.com.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Welcome to the Press-Gazette's Student of the Week contest