Welcome to the show.

#WayToGo

Joey Meneses waited more than 11 years to step onto a Major League Baseball field. And in his third at bat Tuesday night for the Washington Nationals, Meneses — who was called up from the Rochester Red Wings Tuesday morning — hit a home run off a pitch by New York Mets reliever Yoan Lopez. And there was much high-fiving.

#VickersIndicted

A man accused of killing a Rochester police officer and injuring his partner and a bystander on July 21, has been indicted on aggravated murder and seven other felony charges. On Wednesday, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley detailed the indictment against Kelvin Vickers, 21. A Boston area resident, he is accused of fatally shooting RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and shooting and wounding Officer Sino Seng — who were hunting for a murder suspect at the time of the incident — and a teenage girl, who was hit by errant gunfire while sitting in the living room of her home. If convicted of the top charge of aggravated murder, Vickers would face life in prison without parole.

#TeenagerDiesAfterAccident

A 14-year-old Rochester boy died Tuesday at Strong Memorial Hospital from injuries he suffered early Sunday morning after falling from a moving car near Lake Avenue in Charlotte, Rochester police said. The boy, whom police have not identified, was a passenger in the car and hanging out of one of its windows prior to falling. The driver, also not identified, has not been charged. The accident remains under investigation.

See you Thursday.

