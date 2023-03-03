‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman sentenced to life in prison after murder-for-hire plot

James “Tim” Norman, who starred in the reality TV series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Norman was found guilty back in September of setting up the 2016 murder of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery.

The sentence was handed down after Norman was convicted on chargers of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, reports TMZ.

Prosecutors say he attempted to cash in a life insurance policy on Andre worth $450,000 after coordinating with exotic dancer Terica Ellis to pull off the killing.

Norman allegedly paid Ellis $10,000 to lure his nephew to a location, and then paid $5,000 to a man named Travell Anthony Hill to shoot Montgomery.

Both Ellis and Hill testified against Norman. Ellis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty.

Norman took the stand in his own defense. He insisted he had a close relationship with his nephew and that he hired Ellis and Hill to question Montgomery about a burglary that took place at his mother’s house in 2015, during which $220,000 in cash, jewelry and other items were stolen.

Norman also claimed that the life insurance policy for his nephew — which was purchased just months before Montgomery’s death — was taken out as a favor to his friend Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, a life insurance agent who needed business.

Yaghnam pled the Fifth during trial, but later pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge.

“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” premiered on OWN in 2011, and followed Robbie Montgomery, Montgomery’s grandmother and Norman’s mother as their family worked to “expand their food empire, one soulful dish at a time,” according to the network.

It ran for nine seasons before being canceled in 2018.