'Welcome To Sweetie Pie's': Two More Individuals Plead Guilty In The Death Of Ms. Robbie Montgomery's Grandson

Two months after a man pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Andre Montgomery, two more defendants have admitted their involvement in the murder-for-hire plot.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Terica Ellis was in a relationship with Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star James Timothy Norman at the time he allegedly orchestrated a scheme to have his 21-year-old nephew shot and killed.

The outlet reports that Ellis’ role included assisting Norman in locating Montgomery and knowing the reality star's plan to plan to kill the young man.

The third individual involved in the case is Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam. According to news outlets, he was the one who allegedly helped Norman take out the $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew before his death.

Tim Norman allegedly paid Terica Ellis to lure Andre Montgomery to a location to be killed.

As Shadow and Act previously reported, Travell Anthony Hill pleaded guilty to shooting Andre. While in custody, Hill admitted to shooting Andre at the request of Tim Norman in exchange for a $5,000 payment.

But that wasn't the only thing Hill confessed to law enforcement.

Per Hill, Norman also hired Terica Ellis to lure Andre to a location where Hill would shoot and kill him. It is believed that the former reality star paid her $10,000 to lure Andre to his death.

Tim Norman took out the $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew with the help of Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam.

The third individual who has pleaded guilty in the murder-for-hire plot is Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam.

Yaghnam, who was Tim Norman’s insurance agent, allegedly helped the former reality star take out a life insurance policy on his nephew before his death.

In a plea agreement, Yaghnam claimed Norman took out a policy worth $450,000 on his relative, for which he was the sole beneficiary, and was looking to cash in on it after Montgomery’s death.

According to Yaghnam, Norman obtained a $200,000 policy, a $200,000 accidental death rider that would pay out if Montgomery died of anything other than natural causes, as well as a $50,000 10-year-term rider that would pay out if Montgomery died within ten years of the policy’s issuance in 2014.