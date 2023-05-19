Welcome to upside-down Tory Britain, where retired millionaires get benefits and it doesn’t pay to work

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a huddle with political journalists on board a government plane as he heads to Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS G7. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

It is less than four years since Boris Johnson pledged to increase the higher-rate tax threshold to £80,000, a move that would have halved the number of workers paying 40pc tax.

Yet fast-forward to today and the Conservatives are on the cusp of turning one in five of us into higher-rate taxpayers, including teachers and nurses.

The deep freeze on tax thresholds at a time of rampant inflation will amount to the single biggest tax increase since chancellor Geoffrey Howe increased VAT to 15pc in 1979, the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned.

The Tories have created a perverse situation where there is little point in striving to earn more, because you’ll pay through the nose in tax. Higher-rate tax at 40pc is fast-becoming the new norm, while the additional rate of 45pc is now a real threat for thousands more workers after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt dropped the threshold to £125,140.

Someone has to pay for Britain’s debt following a once-in-a-century global pandemic, but it is coming at a great cost to hard work, aspiration and productivity.

Rishi Sunak finally this week acknowledged that Britain is paying too much tax, and says he will cut taxes when inflation comes down. But by then, of course, it will be too late.

While the pandemic helped create this economic mess, it also created a productivity crisis and two tiers of workers – those who have to pay to travel work and those who can afford the luxury of working from home, making huge savings every month while still collecting the same wage.

Also immune to the so-called cost of living crisis are those who do not work. Retired public sector workers are guaranteed to receive inflation-matching pay rises every year.

Workers' wages are predicted to rise by 5pc this year, and then less than 2pc next year. Yet state pensions and public sector pensions were increased by 10.1pc last month and are now on track to increase 7pc next year.

Britain has to pay its debt, but how much of it is down to poor policy? Billions will be spent on meeting expensive manifesto promises such as the "triple lock" on state pension increases – which is now forecast to cost the Treasury another £6bn next year.

In 2016, MPs on the Work and Pensions Committee warned that the policy was “inherently unsustainable“. Experts said the lock prevented “intergenerational risk sharing” and would concentrate the cost of an economic crisis on younger people.

It was a pertinent warning as this is exactly what we are seeing now. Soon, pensioners will have more disposable income than workers. What is unjustifiable about the triple lock is that it is a boost for all those who collect the state pension benefit, regardless of how wealthy they are.

The burden of this economic crisis is not being fairly shared, both intergenerationally and across the workforce. We have come full circle and now live in a paradoxical Tory Britain where high tax is the norm and work doesn’t pay.

