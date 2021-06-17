‘You’re welcome’: Woman dragged into the middle of ARod-JLo split breaks her silence

We’re getting more Bennifer intel as the days wear on. Paps have been flashing away so we know that JLo and Ben Affleck are officially together.

Their kissing session caught on video Monday night at a Los Angeles restaurant was basically the formerly engaged couple’s official statement.

As for Alex Rodriguez, the baller turned businessman has been pretty darn quiet on the matter since splitting with his famous lady love.

But the woman with whom A-Rod was accused of cheating with, “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, at least, is giving up some of the goods. (Hey, we’ll take anything at this point.)

There were rumblings of randy FaceTimes and NDAs about their online flirtations that may have been something more.

When asked what she thought about shocking reunion of the couple known as Bennifer, LeCroy joked to UsWeekly, “You’re welcome.”

ARod still hasn’t been linked with anyone, but we’ll give him a break, as it’s still pretty fresh. The retired New York Yankee has been spending time with his two daughters and even his ex wife at the gym in Miami. There are rumors he is looking to buy a place in NYC.

When asked whether she would share more details about the ARod drama, LeCroy told said she may tell all one day if she returns to Bravo’s “Southern Charm” for season 8.

“I’m happy to tell my story,” said the salon owner, who announced she had a boyfriend on Instagram last weekend. “If I’m asked the questions, yes, I will tell the truth. I will say this – the reason why I’m not bothered is because I’m innocent in that sense.”