Welfare cap to be breached for fourth time since introduction despite benefits crackdown

The Government is set to breach its own welfare spending cap for the fourth time since its introduction despite a promised crackdown on benefits.

A non-binding limit on tax credits and selected social security measures was announced by George Osborne in 2013 in an attempt to make work pay.

But a forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) shows ministers are now expected to outspend their £137.4 billion target by some £8.6 billion in 2024/25.

This predicted overspend has more than doubled as of the Autumn Statement after a previous OBR assessment in March assumed a £4.1 billion excess.

The other breaches since the inception of the cap were by £4 billion in 2016/17, £2.9 billion in 2017/18 and £1.9 billion in 2018/19.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, confirmed on Wednesday that jobseekers who refuse to engage with the welfare process will see their benefits stopped after two years.

However, he also confirmed benefits would rise by 6.7 per cent next April – in line with September’s higher rate of inflation, rather than October’s 4.6 per cent figure.

The OBR said the reasons for the expected breach are increased Universal Credit spending because of benefit durations and caseloads, Mr Hunt’s decision to unfreeze housing, and greater amounts of expected spending on employment and support allowances.

Mr Osborne promised a decade ago that the welfare cap would act as “a limit to the nation’s credit card”.

But Nigel Mills, a Tory member of the Commons work and pensions committee, told The Telegraph it has become “completely pointless” in its current form, which only sees it formally reviewed once every parliament.

“These figures just illustrate what a welfare mess we’re in and that bills are a lot higher than we’ve ever foreseen, a big part of which is the pandemic,” he said.

“It’s why the Government is right to take new measures to try and get the budgets back under control a bit, and it certainly emphasises the need to get on top of the people who are out of work.”

Maxwell Marlow, the director of research at the Adam Smith Institute, added: “Whilst the principle of the welfare cap, which seeks to reduce public spending, is understandable, it is in practice an arbitrary measure with no accountability mechanism.”

Asked about the breach on Thursday, Downing Street insisted it would keep welfare spending under review as it defended its current levels.

“We’ve provided tax cuts through national insurance contributions and we’re helping the most vulnerable through uprating benefits,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“I think people understand that given there are still challenges caused by the global headwinds that it is right to do so. Obviously, we keep that under review.”

Mr Hunt and Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, have launched a back-to-work push in recent months aimed at increasing employment by hundreds of thousands through additional job coaching, new pilot schemes and tougher sanctions for those refusing to engage with the benefits process.

A Treasury spokesman said: “It is right that we continue to support those in need by uprating in-work benefits worth £470 a year for 5.5 million families and local housing allowance worth £800 for 1.6 million families.

“This is not a formal assessment year for this fiscal rule, but we remain focussed on ensuring welfare spending is sustainable in the medium term. That is why we have announced plans to reduce fraud and error and reform the welfare system to help people into work.”

