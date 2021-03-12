Welfare check ends in Rochester crash

Mar. 12—A welfare check of a Marion Township man Thursday morning led to a more than two-hour "dance" between the man and law enforcement officers who were attempting to "provide time and distance" to prevent the situation from escalating into a deadly force encounter.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in the 3800 block of U.S. Highway 14 East in Marion Township about 10 a.m. for a welfare check after the man reportedly sent messages to another person that caused concern. Deputies and a community outreach worker went to the residence, but the man was not home.

An hour and a half later, a man pulled up next to a Rochester police officer parked at East Park, told him his name and said "never mind," then pulled behind the officer and parked, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The officer pulled out of the lot and the man followed the officer through the city before the officer was able to lose him. It was later determined this was the same man the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about.

Later in the morning, an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy parked at the law enforcement center saw the man pull into the parking lot and behave suspiciously before pulling out out of the parking lot, Moilanen said.

The man followed a third member of law enforcement in the northeast part of Rochester. The man was also spotted driving erratically and appeared to be attempting to rear-end an officer at stop signs.

The man was spotted in the parking lot of Rochester Community and Technical College's Heintz Center but drove out of the lot "very quickly." Multiple squads were in the area and saw the man approaching a red light at East Circle Drive and College View Drive. Worried that he was going to run the light and cause a crash, the officers activated the lights on their squads in an attempt to change the light, but the move was unsuccessful.

The man went through the intersection and crashed into a mail truck. The 21-year-old Rochester man driving the truck did not suffer any serious injuries. The 39-year-old man fled on foot, but was apprehended without incident a short time later. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saints Marys for a small injury to his head and for a mental health evaluation.

Moilanen said police will review the incident to see if any criminal charges are appropriate.

"We have to make a conscious effort and a deliberate effort to de-escalate and provide time and distance to the instance so we are not forcing something," Moilanen said, adding it was clear the man was trying to bait officers into something. "Just stopping someone in a situation like this, we may be forcing the subject to use deadly force against the officer and force a situation that way. We are very intentional when we do things these days. We try to buy as much time and distance and try not to force the issue when we can."