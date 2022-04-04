Welfare check on grandma, 3-year-old leads cops to homicide scene, Alabama police say

A welfare check on a 62-year-old grandmother and her 3-year-old grandson led Alabama police to a crime scene.

Birmingham police responded to a request for a welfare check on Cynthia Burt and her grandson, Desmond Burt, on Sunday, April 3, according to a news release.

Officers and Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials arrived at the Burts’ residence on Hillman Drive around 5:12 p.m. Concerned family members told police that they were unable to get in touch with the Burts, according to the release.

When authorities forced their way into the house, they found Burt and her grandson deceased in a room in the back of the home, the release said.

The injuries to the grandmother and the child were consistent with a double homicide, according to detectives.

The victims may have sustained injuries from blunt force trauma, Birmingham police Sgt. Rod Mauldin told AL.com. Autopsies will determine the official cause of death, the outlet reported.

Police are investigating the Burts’ deaths and have taken one person of interest into custody, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Double Homicide Investigation Hillman Drive pic.twitter.com/MeJUNxexwv — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 4, 2022

