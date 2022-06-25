Welfare check leads to drug bust in northwest Georgia neighborhood

One person is behind bars following a drug bust Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near Waco.

Earlier this week, deputies responded to a welfare check at a home address in Waco.

Upon arriving at the home, deputies said they saw illegal drugs in plain view.

After the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force arrived at the home, they were given permission from the owner to search the home.

Investigators found approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of marijuana and other drugs.

A Waco resident was arrested and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed. Deputies did not give the exact location to the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

