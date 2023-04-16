Welfare check leads to woman found stabbed to death inside Gainesville apartment, police say

A man is facing murder charges after police found a woman dead inside an apartment over the weekend.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, it all started on Saturday, when officers were called to do a welfare check at Spring Valley Apartments.

Officials said they found Casey Lynn Mae Allen, 32, of Gainesville dead from apparent stab wounds.

Officers identified Christopher Dean Snow, 31, of Gainesville as the lead suspect in the case.

Shortly after, authorities located Snow in Gwinnett County, where he was reportedly involved in a serious car accident on I-85.

He currently remains hospitalized. Snow is charged with felony murder.

Officials did not release the victim and suspect’s relationship but did say it was a domestic-related murder.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Casey and her children. Sadly, multiple families have been impacted by this horrific event. As an agency, we will continue to support the families, even long after the investigation is complete,“ Chief Jay Parrish said.

