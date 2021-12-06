Welfare check in northeast Charlotte leads to 2 gunshot victims: 1 dead, 1 wounded

An early morning double shooting has become a homicide case in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

One of the two victims, an adult male, died at the scene, police said in a release. His name has not been released.

The other victim was taken to Atrium Health with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said. His identity has not been released.

Investigators say the two men were found just before 2 a.m. when police officers were called to check a vehicle sitting “in the middle of the road at the intersection of North Graham Street and Oneida Road,” according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The area is northeast of Interstate 85, near the Derita-Statesville community.

Additional details were not released.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”