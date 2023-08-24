A welfare check, police chase and then a crash leaves Wichita officer, woman injured

Two people were injured, including an officer, after a welfare check led to a police pursuit and crash Thursday morning, Wichita police said.

The chase ended near 15th and Meridian after the suspect, driving a truck, collided with a van, leaving the woman in that vehicle with possible serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

The suspect then took off on foot before he was arrested, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

Narcotics and a gun were in plain sight in the truck, he said around 9:40 a.m., so officers were getting a warrant to search the truck.

The call started as a welfare check in the 600 block of West 30th Street, in south Wichita. Around 7:09 a.m., a caller reported two people slumped over in a truck.

An officer made contact with the driver before the driver took off, hitting the officer. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“He’s in good spirits right now,” Gupilan said.

A police chase ensued. The crash happened more than six miles away at 15th and Meridian. The truck and van came to rest on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Gupilan said he is unsure about the second person that a 911 caller originally reported in the truck.