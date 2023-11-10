Welfare check in Tampa leads to homicide investigation, police say

Tampa police officers who responded to a welfare check in the 2700 block of E Okara Road on Friday afternoon found what are they describing as a homicide.

Police were summoned to that location, which is a few blocks west of Busch Gardens, at about 2:15 p.m. Officers found one man unresponsive who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

A second man was found “actively having an unknown medical episode,” police said in a news release issued on Friday evening. That man was taken to the hospital.

“Detectives are diligently working to identify any suspects involved and what led to the incident,” the news release states.

No other details were released.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.